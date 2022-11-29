2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is regarded as one of the most proficient drivers in the sport today. Having been born into a family surrounded by racing, the son of former Cup Series driver Bill Elliott has managed to make a name for himself in the sport. Ever since the Dawsonville, Georgia native stepped onto the stock car racing scene in 2016, the 27-year-old has proven his mettle behind the wheel of a stock car.

After clinching the regular season championship trophy in 2022, Elliott narrowly missed out on yet another title after dominating the regular season. Starting out with Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 in the highest echelon of stock car racing, Chase Elliott made his debut in the sport behind the wheel of the #24 car and crew, before switching to the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which he is best known for now. He managed to clinch the rookie of the year award and the Busch Light Pole Award the same year.

The breakthrough for 'Awesome Chase from the Same Place' came in the form of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. In a year that saw the world battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and NASCAR as a sport conduct races without spectators in the grandstands, Elliott managed to clinch the biggest prize in the sport.

So how many wins does Chase Elliott have in 2020?

Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott drove his #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 into Victory Lane five times in 2020. After clinching the championship the same year, Elliott became the third-youngest champion in the history of the sport at the age of 24.

Along with his 5 victories, the Dawsonville, Georgia native managed to finish in the top-five 15 times, and the top-ten 22 times. One of his five wins in 2020 came at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the fourth race of the season. The subsequent GoBowling 235 at Daytona International Speedway saw the now 27-year-old cross the finish in P1 once again, followed by another win at Charlotte Roval.

NASCAR PICTURES @Nascarpixtures On this day in 2020, Chase Elliott won at the Daytona Road Course! On this day in 2020, Chase Elliott won at the Daytona Road Course! https://t.co/zEwBiyUMGE

The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway saw Elliott make his way into the Championship 4 after winning the race, before sealing his season off with the most important victory of them all. The Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway witnessed the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver clinch the championship after finishing in P1 yet again.

