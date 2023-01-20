2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and avid dirt-track racer Kyle Larson has been one of the few drivers on the grid in modern-day stock car racing who perfectly fits the bill of the new age of drivers the sport is seeing. The Elk Grove, California native, most notably known for driving the blue-and-white-liveried #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Rick Hendrick, is also often seen behind the wheel of a #57 Sprint Car in the World of Outlaws series.

Hailing from an outlaw-karting background in his early years of racing, Kyle Larson is a familiar face in the grassroots stock car racing circle, along with being the 2021 champion in the highest echelon of the sport. The 2021 season marked a turning point for the 30-year-old after he was signed by his current team Hendrick Motorsports after losing his seat at Chip Ganassi Racing over a racial slur he was seen using during an iRacing stream.

What followed for Larson after sitting on the sidelines for more than half a season in 2020 was a show of determination as he went on to clinch the 2021 championship with an astounding 10 victories during the year. Often regarded for his raw talent behind the wheel of a car, Larson is most notably known for running the high line on several tracks like no other driver. A great showing of this ability came during the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Larson also revealed his plans to compete in the illustrious Indy 500 in 2024, courtesy of a partnership between NTT IndyCar Series team Arrow-McLaren SP and Hendrick Motorsports. It would be the fifth attempt at 'Double Duty' by a NASCAR driver in history.

So how many wins does Kyle Larson have in the Cup Series?

With three trips to Victory Lane in the 2022 season alone, Kyle Larson has a total of 19 wins to his name during his time in the highest echelon of stock car racing. 10 of those 19 wins came for the Elk Grove, California native in the 2021 season, where he also managed to finish in the top-5 20 times, along with 26 top-10 appearances.

With an average starting position of 6.08 and an average finishing position of 9.08, Larson's 2021 season remains one of his most dominant. The 2022 season saw him finish seventh in the overall standings as he failed to make a playoff attempt.

