How much is Chase Elliott worth?

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is one of the most prominent names in modern stock car racing. The son of former stock car driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has been one of the favorites in the Cup Series to challenge up front since his debut in 2016.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native has 17 Cup Series wins and 132 top-10 finishes to his name. Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, one of the biggest teams in the sport, Elliott is one of the most well-paid and revered drivers in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

Andrew @Basso488 20 years ago today, Bill Elliott won the 2002 Brickyard 400.



3 years ago today, Chase Elliott won the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen. 20 years ago today, Bill Elliott won the 2002 Brickyard 400.3 years ago today, Chase Elliott won the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen. https://t.co/c9lCoXOwze

Forbes magazine revealed Chase Elliott's net worth to be around $12 million in 2020, with most of his earnings coming from his NASCAR career. Little to no info is available about the driver's investments or endorsements outside of the sport. The 26-year-old also presumably has $2.2 million from sponsorship endorsements within the sport.

Driving the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Elliott's net worth in 2022 was reportedly around $15 million. The driver has excelled in his racing career, especially at NASCAR road-course events, where he has made a reputation as a road-course specialist amongst the racing fraternity.

Chase Elliott's thoughts on racing at the Indianapolis Road Course

The Verizon 200 at The Brickyard saw some pretty controversial racing this year at the Indianapolis Road Course. The NASCAR Cup Series headed to the 14-turn track before last weekend's race at Michigan International Speedway and saw drivers clobber into Turn 1 of the track.

NASCAR @NASCAR That finish was WILD! That finish was WILD! https://t.co/hGT0qSvxz7

Many drivers were unhappy with the way drivers ran each other over with no racing etiquette shown on the track. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott spoke to notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on possible solutions to the Turn 1 antics at Indy and said:

“It’s a tough thing. The way, where you restart there and where turn 1 is, I don’t know what you do to fix that. The bodies on these cars aren’t quite as fragile as they used to be so you can be more aggressive on someone’s bumper than you could last year without having damage so that plays a little bit of a role. I don’t really have a good answer for it, obviously we were on the poor end of it.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Obviously the Indy road course finish was wild with the mayhem in Turn 1. Some perspective from Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Bubba Wallace on the pushing and shoving and the fallout. Obviously the Indy road course finish was wild with the mayhem in Turn 1. Some perspective from Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Bubba Wallace on the pushing and shoving and the fallout. https://t.co/vlAa0jgvL0

Watch Chase Elliott race at Richmond Raceway this weekend as NASCAR prepares to go live for the Federated Auto Parts 400.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C