How much does it cost to go to the North Wilkesboro Speedway?

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this month for the highly anticipated All-Star Race, an annual exhibition event offering a $1 million prize pool. Scheduled for May 18, this marks the third consecutive year the historic short track hosts the All-Star festivities.

Ad

North Wilkesboro Speedway was founded in 1947 and has experienced a turbulent history, particularly in terms of ownership and activity. The 0.625-mile paved short oval was a staple on the Cup Series calendar from 1949 until 1996, after which it was removed from the schedule. It re-emerged in the CARS Tour series in 2010 and officially returned to NASCAR’s national series with the Truck Series in 2023, following the efforts of current owner Speedway Motorsports to bring the track back to life.

Ad

Trending

Ticket prices for NASCAR's All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway range from an affordable $23 to a premium $2,150, offering fans a variety of options to enjoy the action. The three-day festivities kick off on Friday and run through the $1 million All-Star Race. Here's a breakdown of the ticket pricing for the weekend:

Friday: $23-$180

Saturday: $44-$96, Window World 250 Truck Series Race

Sunday: $68-$286, $499 VIP NASCAR Ultimate Fan Pass

VIP Pass: $2150, access to all three days, and a suite in the Turn 4 building

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Discounted tickets are available for college students, along with a special offer from GOX that extends reduced pricing to military personnel, first responders (including firefighters, EMS, and EMTs), law enforcement, teachers, and other government service workers.

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano took home the $1 million at North Wilkesboro Speedway last year, edging out JGR’s Denny Hamlin for the win.

When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punched Kyle Busch post NASCAR's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

In last year’s All-Star Race tensions flared early between Kyle Busch and HYAK Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stenhouse forced Busch into the wall on the opening lap, though Busch’s #8 Chevrolet emerged with minimal damage. Just one lap later, Busch retaliated by bumping Stenhouse, sending the #47 car hard into the wall and ending his race within the first two laps.

Ad

Following the end of the race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. confronted Kyle Busch, and the situation escalated quickly.

"Bring it! I don’t give a fu*k. I suck just as bad as you!" Busch yelled at Stenhouse Jr. before he got punched in the face. (via NASCAR)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was later penalized and paid a fine of $75,000.

This season's race is scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern time for the All-Star Open Race, and 8:00 PM for the All-Star Race on May 18. Catch the action live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.