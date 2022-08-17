Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick might have walked away from her life in motorsports, but it was her passion to drive a racecar in a competitive environment that allowed her to make a name for herself in the sport.

Along with being the biggest female name in American motorsports history, Patrick managed a racing career spanning two of the biggest racing series in the country. Starting as an open-wheeled racer with Rahal Letterman Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2005, Patrick made the switch to driving stock cars full-time in 2011.

The highlights of Patrick's IndyCar career come in the form of the rookie of the year award in 2005, followed by 7 podium finishes in 116 starts. The biggest highlight of her career came in 2006 when she won the Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Japan.

Her highest finishing position was during the 2009 championship, in which she ended up fifth in the standings. Her part-time foray into the Xfinity Series of stock car racing yielded seven top-10s in 61 race starts, along with a pole award.

This was enough motivation for the Beloit, Wisconsin native as she decided to switch to the highest echelon of stock car racing in 2011. She drove for 7 years in the Cup Series, amassing seven top-10 and one pole award in 191 races.

Since her retirement from the racing world, Danica Patrick has enjoyed hosting her own podcast by the name of Pretty Intense, as well as owning thriving businesses such as a California vineyard and candle-making operation.

So how much did Danica Patrick earn in NASCAR?

During her full-time career in the NASCAR Cup Series, Danica Patrick was estimated to have a salary of $7.5 million. Her salary along with endorsements for godaddy.com and other sponsors amounted to around $10 million during the peak of her career in the sport.

This made Patrick an extremely well-paid driver considering her performances on the track. She was regarded as one of the most effective drivers to promote the brand, which might have led to her asking for more than other drivers at the time. Patrick's net worth is also valued at around an incredible $80 million.

