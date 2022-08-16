How much does Hailie Deegan make?

Hailie Deegan is the perfect advocate for NASCAR in the modern day and age to present it to a group of people who never thought they would watch racing. The 21-year-old has been a pioneer in a sport dominated by males over the years and strives to break that mold as she drives in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Those not familiar with truck racing in NASCAR can look at it as a feeder series or a stepping stone in the Cup Series, which is the crown jewel of stock car racing with the most attention and highest stakes.

Deegan belongs to a family of adventurists and adrenaline-seekers like her dad, Brian Deegan, who was a prominent off-road racer and motocross rider. She is the eldest of 3 siblings, who grew up in Temecula, California. Surrounded by engines and racing as a competitive activity, Hailie was bitten by the bug of competing at an early age. She started racing off-road vehicles before switching to a Toyota development driver role. She later moved on to serve in a development role at Ford, as she made her Truck Series debut simultaneously.

Hailie Deegan has not had the best representation of her talent in the sport this season, as she lags behind her teammate Tanner Gray at David Gilliland Racing by a significant margin. Throughout 2022, the 21-year-old has managed only one top-10 finish, whereas her teammate has five in the same time frame.

How much does Hailie Deegan earn in a year?

Hailie Deegan's yearly salary is estimated to be around $450,000 at David Gilliland Racing for a complete season of racing. This does not include any endorsements or sponsorship deals that might add to her net worth. Drivers demand the best of remuneration as they are the ones putting their lives at risk in a highly competitive adrenaline-packed environment on the racetrack.

Deegan's net worth is estimated to be around $1-2 million, however exact figures are anyone's guess. The Temecula, California native has proven to be an asset to the sport just like Danica Patrick in introducing racing to a wider fan base.

Watch Hailie Deegan race in this weekend's playoff race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

Edited by Anurag C