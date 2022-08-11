How much is Hailie Deegan worth?

Daughter of motocross rider and off-road racer Brian Deegan, Hailie Deegan has been one of the most prominent faces in the NASCAR world in current times. Competing in the Camping World Truck Series, Deegan has managed to make a name for herself in the sport with her aggressive driving style. The 21-year-old is the eldest of three siblings in the Deegan family, who live in Temecula, California.

The former Toyota Development Driver used to ride dirt bikes before moving onto off-road racing in her childhood. Her NASCAR career started when she decided to race in the 2018 K&N Pro Series and her 2019 debut in the ARCA Series. The end of 2019 saw Deegan switch from Toyota to Ford's development program. David Gilliland Racing then announced the 21-year-old as the full-time driver of their #1 truck in 2021.

The latest Truck race at Indianapolis Raceway Park saw Hailie Deegan finish in P13 in the TSport 200. According to tvguidetime.com, Deegan's net worth in 2021 amounted to $1 million, with her total assets and performances in the sport included.

Hailie Deegan to get new crew chief for the rest of 2022 Truck Series season

David Gilliland Racing driver Hailie Deegan is getting a new crew chief for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Deegan's current crew chief, Mike Hillman Jr., will move over to the #15 team with driver Tanner Gray as jerry Baxter joins the #1 team.

Over the course of the current season, the Temecula, California native has only finished in the top 10 once, hence the change in personnel aims to bring some much-needed momentum for the remainder of the season. It must be noted that Tanner Gray, Deegan's teammate at DGR, has amassed 5 top-10s in the same time frame.

The 21-year-old has proved to be an asset for the sport when it comes to marketing stock car racing to a newer younger audience, just like Danica Patrick did in her prime. This could be somewhat of a double-edged sword, however, as many people tend not to take Patrick as seriously in a racecar, with the most prominent display being by Kyle and Richard Petty.

Watch Hailie Deegan race this weekend at the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

