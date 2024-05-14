How does the NASCAR All-Star Race work? Qualification, format, and everything in between explained

By Sashwat Deo
Modified May 14, 2024 17:54 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

The historic North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the NASCAR All-Star Race for a second consecutive season since its absence from the Cup Series schedule in 1996. Twenty NASCAR drivers will be seen in action at the All-Star Race event on the May 17-19 weekend at the 0.625-mile oval.

This much-awaited event goes through a certain format and qualification criteria for the All-Star main race that will be held on May 19 as the final race. This year's format includes a qualifying session on Friday, followed by heat races on Saturday. The weekend ends with the All-Star Open followed by the All-Star race on Sunday.

The eligibility criteria for the drivers to field in the All-Star race consist of Cup Series Champions or a driver with a Cup Series win in the current season and a season before, and a past All-Star race winner who competes full-time in the Cup Series. Apart from that, the top two finishers of the All-Star Open and the winner of the All-Star fan vote would secure a place in the final race.

A total of 17 drivers and teams have locked their places already through the mentioned criteria for Sunday's race at North Wilkesboro.

Friday's event will start with a practice session followed by the Qualifying session to determine the grids for the heat races, the next day. The result of Heat races 1 and 2 will then determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race.

Twenty other drivers will make entries for the All-Star Open, who will participate in Friday's "Pit Crew Challenge" to set the lineup for the Open Race.

Entry list for the 2024 All-Star Race and Open Race

Here is the last of 17 drivers who have secured their spot for the All-Star Race on Sunday(May 19):

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  4. #8 - Kyle Busch
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #34 - Michael McDowell
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. #99 - Daniel Suárez

The list of 20 drivers competing for the All-Star Open is mentioned below:

  1. #2 - Austin Cindric
  2. #3 - Austin Dillon
  3. #4 - Josh Berry
  4. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  5. #10 - Noah Gragson
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #15 - Kaz Grala
  8. #21 - Harrison Burton
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  11. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  12. #41 - Ryan Preece
  13. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #51 - Justin Haley
  17. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  18. #66 - Timmy Hill
  19. #71 - Zane Smith
  20. #77 - Carson Hocevar

