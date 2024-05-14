How does the NASCAR All-Star Race work? Qualification, format, and everything in between explained

The historic North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the NASCAR All-Star Race for a second consecutive season since its absence from the Cup Series schedule in 1996. Twenty NASCAR drivers will be seen in action at the All-Star Race event on the May 17-19 weekend at the 0.625-mile oval.
This much-awaited event goes through a certain format and qualification criteria for the All-Star main race that will be held on May 19 as the final race. This year's format includes a qualifying session on Friday, followed by heat races on Saturday. The weekend ends with the All-Star Open followed by the All-Star race on Sunday.
The eligibility criteria for the drivers to field in the All-Star race consist of Cup Series Champions or a driver with a Cup Series win in the current season and a season before, and a past All-Star race winner who competes full-time in the Cup Series. Apart from that, the top two finishers of the All-Star Open and the winner of the All-Star fan vote would secure a place in the final race.
A total of 17 drivers and teams have locked their places already through the mentioned criteria for Sunday's race at North Wilkesboro.
Friday's event will start with a practice session followed by the Qualifying session to determine the grids for the heat races, the next day. The result of Heat races 1 and 2 will then determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race.
Twenty other drivers will make entries for the All-Star Open, who will participate in Friday's "Pit Crew Challenge" to set the lineup for the Open Race.
Entry list for the 2024 All-Star Race and Open Race
Here is the last of 17 drivers who have secured their spot for the All-Star Race on Sunday(May 19):
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
The list of 20 drivers competing for the All-Star Open is mentioned below:
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Josh Berry
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #10 - Noah Gragson
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #15 - Kaz Grala
- #21 - Harrison Burton
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #31 - Daniel Hemric
- #38 - Todd Gilliland
- #41 - Ryan Preece
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Justin Haley
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #66 - Timmy Hill
- #71 - Zane Smith
- #77 - Carson Hocevar