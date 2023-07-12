How did NASCAR drivers Chase Elliott and others fare in the 2023 Slinger Nationals

Hendrick Motorsport teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron were set to participate at the 2023 Slinger Nationals. The super late model events, one of the largest of the year, took place Tuesday night (July 11).

Luke Fenhaus led the Slinger Nationals, but Ty Majeski overtook him on a restart with four laps remaining to claim the victory. Here is how the race unfolded.

On the fourth lap, Austin Nason tried to pass Van Der Geest for the lead. He was given the go-ahead to lead by Nason.

On the 10th lap, Hendrick Motorsports's William Byron passed Derek Thorn for fifth. Thorn collided with his bumper, and Steve Apel passed both of them to reclaim fifth. A yellow was thrown on lap 28 after a spin by William Sawalich, Brad Mueller, and Brad Keith.

During the green lights, Nason took the lead while they battle for second place behind him. Levon Van Der Geest finished second. Luke Fenhaus, meanwhile, passed Ruggiero on lap 66 to grab second place.

Matt Kenseth was behind in lap 67. Under green, he made his way to the pit lane.

Majeski restarted the race in the outside lane, which was risky for him at Slinger. He claimed that this time, he and his staff focused on commencing better from the top.

In his debut effort at the Slinger Nationals, Chase Elliott finished sixth, making him the highest-finishing member of the NASCAR Cup Series. William Byron, the previous Slinger Nationals winner and Elliott's teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, came in 10th.

Erik Jones finished in 11th position after he had to fight his way into the competition from the Last Chance Qualifier Race. Matt Kenseth finished his race in a miserable 22nd position after 64 laps.

Can Chase Elliott take a spot at playoffs?

Chase Elliot is one of the most popular NASCAR drivers on the grid and all eyes are set on him to secure a place in the playoffs.

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying

The 2023 season has been a roller coaster for Elliott.

Chase Elliott missed six races due to a snowboarding injury and one more race due to a suspension. This has had a major setback on his chances of securing a spot in the playoffs.

There are presently five playoff spots left for other drivers and Elliott is one of them. They have to try to sneak into the playoffs during the remaining eight weeks.

The driver of Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet currently sits 24th in the Cup Series standings with 323 points. He is 55 points behind Ty Gibbs, who occupies the last playoff slot at No. 16.

Chase Elliott has been on fire since returning from injury in mid-April. He has finished in the top five in five of his past six races, including a third-place performance in the recent Chicago street race.

Poll : 0 votes