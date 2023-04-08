How is NASCAR’s Bristol dirt surface different this year compared to 2022?

NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway for one of the most unique races on the calendar. The iconic track is set to host its third dirt race on Sunday (April 9), challenging the drivers' skill on the surface.

The asphalt at Bristol Motor Speedway gives way to dirt at this time of year as NASCAR reaches Tennessee. After hosting two dirt races in the past two years, several changes have been made to improve the racing on the half-mile oval circuit.

Steve Swift, Senior VP of Operations and Development at Speedway Motorsports, has revealed several changes that will improve 'side-by-racing' on the track.

Swift highlighted that the key change was the profile of the dirt on the track. He said that they tried to recreate the same profile as how the track was left after the previous year's race. This was done to allow drivers to race side by side earlier in the race.

Swift also admitted that it is important to keep the moisture on the track that holds the dirt and increases grip. He added that monitoring the moisture level throughout the weekend was crucial to maintaining good levels of grip.

Hosting its third dirt race, Bristol has two years of experience to draw from. In its inaugural edition, drivers had to navigate through clouds of dust that limited visibility. Joey Logano managed to avoid any wreck to win the race in daylight.

In its second race, NASCAR decided to race under the night sky. The second race delivered on its expectations as it was a last-lap thriller. Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe slid on the damp track before the finish line, allowing Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag.

NASCAR is hoping to provide better action throughout the race with the modifications made to the track.

Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe not impressed by NASCAR's dirt race

Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe are among the few drivers on the Cup Series grid who have roots in dirt racing. Having learned to race on dirt, Larson and Briscoe have years of experience to draw from.

Both Larson and Briscoe have admitted that NASCAR's dirt racing is different from what they are used to. Larson said that next-gen cars are heavier and it's difficult to find grip on such tracks.

The #5 driver said to Associated Press:

"I race a lot of dirt stuff and that is a lot of fun. The Bristol dirt stuff, that’s not really dirt racing, or at least what I’m used to. It’s a different challenge. It’s also so different from what I do that I don’t really feel like I have that much of an advantage."

Briscoe also took a similar stance, as he said:

"I sometimes feel like having a dirt background can be a disadvantage at these races, you drive it so different."

