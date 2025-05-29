How NASCAR’s overtime rule evolved until controversial race at Nashville in 2024? All you need to know

NASCAR overtime is designed to ensure races finish under green-flag conditions rather than anticlimactically under caution. Overtime is triggered in the race if a caution flag is waved before the leader takes the white flag. When overtime is called, the race restarts with a two-lap shootout called the “green-white-checkered” finish.

The first lap is the green flag lap and is followed by the white flag lap, and finally the checkered flag. If another caution occurs before the leader completes the first lap of overtime, then the field is reset and another overtime attempt is made until the leader takes the white flag under green. There is no cap on the number of overtime attempts in the NASCAR Cup Series, which was evident in the record-setting five-overtime finish at Nashville in 2024.

The history of the NASCAR Overtime rules

NASCAR overtime was first introduced in 1995 with the launch of the Craftsman Truck Series. The rule aimed to ensure races ended under green flag conditions rather than under caution. Initially, only one attempt was allowed, and if a caution came during that attempt, the race would end under yellow. And in 2004, NASCAR adopted the rule for its Cup Series. This change was highlighted during the 2004 Ford 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway, which produced a dramatic championship battle that Greg Biffle won. However, NASCAR realised a single attempt was not enough and in 2010 expanded the rule to include three pops at the cherry.

The chaos at the end of some races led NASCAR to introduce the “Overtime Line” in 2016. This led to unlimited attempts at overtime, but if the leader crossed the designated line on the track before the caution, the next flag would end the race. In late 2017, NASCAR responded to the negative criticism of the “Overtime Line” by moving the line to the start-finish line and allowing unlimited attempts at a green-flag finish.

The controversy of Nashville in 2024

The race at Nashville Superspeedway in 2024 was marked by an unprecedented five overtime attempts, which led to chaotic restarts. One of the most infamous moments during the race involved Kyle Larson, who, while attempting to challenge Denny Hamlin for the lead, missed his move and slid up the track, taking out multiple contenders from the race.

Another major controversy came when Carson Hocevar spun Harrison Burton under caution. NASCAR fined him $50,000 and docked 25 points. The aftermath of the Nashville incident intensified ongoing debates about NASCAR’s overtime rules.

The multiple overtime attempts and resulting accidents led to increased scrutiny of the format, with some suggesting a return to a single overtime attempt to preserve the integrity of race endings. The penalties following the race, particularly Hocevar’s, were seen as necessary by many in the garage, but also highlighted the challenges NASCAR faces in balancing excitement with sportsmanship and safety.

