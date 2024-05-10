How do NASCAR tire changers work? Spotlight on training and physical conditioning

NASCAR pit crew members play an integral role in the driver and the team's success. Their ability to execute fast and precise pit stops can be the deciding factor in a race and, on a few occasions, a championship battle.

Since the pit crew members are so crucial to the organization, let us explore the weekly schedule of tire carrier, their physical training routines, and the practice schedules, as detailed by the RFK Racing team on their social media channels.

A pit crew member's work week kicks off every Tuesday, a day filled with intense activity. They sit down with the crew chief to analyze the footage of the pit stops from the previous race weekend, identifying areas for improvement. This is followed by a 90-minute training session and a practice session in the team's facility.

On Wednesdays, the primary focus is on weight lifting and agility, two important traits of a tire carrier. It is followed by a pit practice session, with the members tackling various scenarios they might encounter during the race.

On Thursdays, with the race weekend fast approaching, the pit crew has a low-intensity session in the gym. They become busy with pit practice in the afternoon, with the road crew, the team members behind the wall, joining them in the session. Then they head back to the shop to help set up the car for the weekend.

The pit crew members enjoy a well-deserved recovery and relaxation period on Friday and Saturday, before climbing onboard a plane on Sunday morning to reach the track. Arriving at the track four hours before the race, they quickly set up the pit box and the equipment necessary for the race.

Between the green flag and the checkered flag of a typical NASCAR cup race, the pit crew knocks down around 4 to 12 pit stops in the bustling pit road, setting record times.

Once the race is over, they pack up the pit box and the equipment and fly back to the shop. Monday marks another rest day for the team to recover from the busy Sunday action.

Exploring the fastest pit crews in the NASCAR Cup Series

Similar to their on-track domination, NASCAR Cup giants Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports have the most consistently fast pit crews, crucial for fighting at the front and winning races.

According to Bozi Tatarevic of Racing America, Denny Hamlin's #11 JGR pit crew was ranked the fastest among all teams, in the first 11 rounds of the 2024 Cup season. Hamlin is followed by the four Hendrick Motorsports teams.

Chase Elliott's #9 team has been lighting fast this season, setting the record for the fastest four-tire pitstop in NASCAR's mono-lug era, with an 8.49-second stop at Texas Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson's pit crew ranks third, followed by William Byron and Alex Bowman's crews.

Brad Keselowki's team ranks sixth, while Martin Truex Jr.'s #19 crew sits seventh in the standings. Daniel Suarez's #99 team and Ross Chastain's #1 team are followed by Joey Logano's #22 team to round off the top 10 fastest pit crews in the first 11 rounds of the season.