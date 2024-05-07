Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently announced that he is going to be part of a new broadcasting arrangement in 2025. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr. will continue as the official NASCAR broadcaster with TNT Sports and Prime.

He previously worked with NBC as the NASCAR analyst and commentator since his retirement in 2017. Dale Jr. didn't renew his contract with NBC which expired at the end of the 2023 season.

NASCAR fans on X (formerly Twitter) were all pumped up with this announcement.

"Congrats on the new job, Dale!," tweeted a fan.

"Solid get on your part. Congratulations and can't wait to see what this team brings to the table," said another fan.

Another user chimed in:

"Revving hearts with Dale Jr.'s iconic roar, PrimeVideo's NASCAR booth ignites a legend's spark, weaving tales of speed and spirit for all to cheer!"

Some fans slammed NBC for letting Dale Jr. slip away to another broadcasting booth.

"How could @NASCARonNBC make such a big mistake letting him go....how is @DaleJr not broadcasting either the Daytona 500 or the championship race it's just mind-blowing @jeff_gluck," said a fan.

A fan with a similar feeling said:

"Dummest thing NBC ever did was not keep him."

A brief look into the details of the NASCAR broadcasting platform's stint in 2025

In a recent announcement, NASCAR's most prolific driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. declared to return as an on-air commentator in 2025.

In the new media deal, a total of 10 races with TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will be streamed. However, NASCAR remains with the two current broadcasting companies, FOX and NBC. The broadcast will be equally divided among the new additions in 2025.

FOX will stream the first 14 races of the season followed by Prime and TNT Sport both with 5 races each. NBC will then broadcast the final 14 races of the season.