“How you race me is how I race you”: Bubba Wallace sends a clear message on his hard-racing stance after late-race clash with Denny Hamlin in Kansas

A week after spinning his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs mid-race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin tussled with yet another fellow Toyota icon at Kansas Speedway. This time around, it was 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace on the receiving end.Wallace, wheelman of the No. 23 Camry, was one of the drivers who had a shot at their second victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in the overtime lap. Hamlin, on the other hand, was vying for his 60th career victory, a record previously held by Kevin Harvick.Moments before the checkered, Hamlin, who had led a total of 159 laps, drove up next to Bubba Wallace and bumped him into the outside wall while trying to grab the lead. This allowed Chase Elliott to sneak past and win by a mere 0.069-second margin.When asked if he was going to race Hamlin differently after this, Wallace told reporter Dalton Hopkins:“I've always been big on how you race me is how I race you. No matter who you are, what it is...we race hard every week. Toyota drivers race hard every week, but we respect each other. There's a fine line that sometimes gets crossed, and you have to understand that, but we got one more race at the ROVAL.”“For me, it's a must-win there, but we're gonna go and do what we did today; fight hard and just make the most of it,” he added.Bubba Wallace is the only driver from the 23XI camp who made the playoffs this year through race wins. He sits 12th in the playoff standings with a 27-point deficit on the cutoff line. Thirty-one races in, the Alabama native has amassed five top-fives and 13 top-10s. His most recent win came in this year’s running of the Brickyard 400 back in July.“I don’t care if he is my boss”- Bubba Wallace’s blunt response to Chase Elliott’s playoff win amid Denny Hamlin’s late-race anticsBubba Wallace didn’t pull any punches while recalling those last few laps of the Hollywood Casino 400, which was held at Kansas Speedway this weekend, September 28. During the segment, he found himself battling his boss and owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin.Three of the five speedsters who started the race inside the top five were driving Toyotas. So Wallace was visibly frustrated when the win fell into the hands of Chevrolet.“Two years ago I’d probably say something dumb,” Bubba Wallace said in a post-race release. “He’s a dumb*** for that move. I don’t care if he’s my boss or not. But we’re going for the win. I hate that we gave it to Chevrolet there.”Next up for Bubba Wallace is the Bank of America ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Scheduled for next Sunday, October 5, the 109-lap event will be televised on USA (3 p.m. ET) with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.