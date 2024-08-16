How did Scott Bloomquist die? All we know about the Dirt Legend’s death

The Dirt Late Model community woke up to tragic news on Friday morning, August 16, as Dirt racing legend Scott Bloomquist was killed in a plane crash near his home in Mooresburg Community in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

According to Rogersville Review, Bloomquist, the owner of a small private airstrip on his property, was flying his two-seater 1938 Piper Cub J3C-65 aircraft. He was the lone occupant of the plane when it crashed into a barn on his property on Friday at 7:50 am.

Scott Bloomquist, 60 years old, was confirmed dead at the scene of the accident. According to the Federal Aviation Administration records, Bloomquist was not a licensed pilot and his 1938 Piper Cub hadn't been licensed since 2012. Several state and federal authorities had arrived at the scene of the accident.

Bloomquist is widely regarded as the greatest dirt super late model driver, having racked up hundreds of victories. A three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion, he recorded 94 wins in the series. Along with 33 victories in the World of Outlaws Late Model series, he clinched the championship in 2004.

He was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002 and made a single NASCAR Truck Series start in his career. He entered the 2013 Mudsummer Classic at Eldora Speedway, driving the #51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

NASCAR community mourns Scott Bloomquist's death

Following Scott Bloomquist's death, tributes poured in from NASCAR drivers, team owners, and the wider motor racing community. Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace described the late great Bloomquist as the smartest dirt racer of all time.

Kenny Wallace said on his Coffee with Kenny show:

"This is so hard to believe. I always thought Scott Bloomquist was different, unique. I was always attracted to people like that. When people were different, I kind of smiled and talked to them because they were different in a good way. [0:37]

"He was the smartest dirt racer of all-time. He built, designed his own race cars. He won more races than anybody, he won every crown jewel, there was simply no more left for him to do." [at 5:34]

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson also paid tribute to the Dirt racing legend on X, with the message RIP Scott Bloomquist 😔. Former driver Clint Bowyer was saddened to hear about Bloomquist's passing. He wrote on X:

"Sad to hear of the passing of Scott Bloomquist. The stories are endless! You simply couldn’t fit his life into just one movie, It’ll take a series! RIP #blacksunshine #noweaklinks #18 ☯️"

Tributes and prayers from Dirt, Late Model, and NASCAR fans poured in for Bloomquist following his tragic death.

