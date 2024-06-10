How did Tony Stewart-led SHR drivers fare at Sonoma before free agency ft. Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing had a disappointing outing at Sonoma Raceway, as none of Tony Stewart's drivers were able to crack the top 15. Ryan Preece was the highest-finishing driver, with an 18th-placed result.

The Toyota/Savemart 350 at Sonoma Raceway got off to a chaotic start as the first two stages saw eight caution periods in total. The final stage was caution-free, as teams employed varying strategies, with Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag.

The Tony Stewart-led organization had a dismal outing at Sonoma Raceway, with all four drivers being involved in separate incidents. Heading into the 2025 season as free agents, none of the SHR drivers could make an impression with their road course skills.

Stewart Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe lined up 23rd on the grid for the 110-lap race. Briscoe described his outing as "one to be forgotten," having been involved in a wreck with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and pole-sitter Joey Logano in the first stage. He had to retire the car due to a transmission issue.

"One of those race days you try to forget. Seemed like anything that could go wrong went wrong. Ended up with a broken transmission that took us out of the race. Onto one of my absolute favorite tracks next week @iowaspeedway!" he wrote on X.

Ryan Preece started 30th and gained track position in the second stage, finishing second. Preece spun out early in the third stage, which derailed his efforts. The #41 SHR Ford driver believes he could have fetched a top-10 result had the incident not taken place. He ultimately finished P18, ahead of his teammates.

Josh Berry had a forgettable outing at Sonoma Raceway. His highlight of the race was causing a pileup in Stage 2 when he hit the inside wall in Turn 11 and collected seven cars, causing a logjam. Berry had to retire due to suspension issues.

Noah Gragson was the highest-starting Stewart Haas Racing driver but failed to make an impression on Sunday. He was involved in an incident with Austin Cindric and Michael McDowell in the second stage and settled for a P26 result.

Briscoe hopes to continue racing with Tony Stewart assembled #14 team

Gene Haas and Tony Stewart's decision to shut shop at the end of the season will certainly disrupt the bonds between team members, as the drivers and employees actively seek opportunities for 2025.

However, Chase Briscoe doesn't want to let go of his #14 team. He hopes the "close-knit group" won't break apart at the end of the season, as he values the camaraderie they've built.

"I definitely wanna try to find a way to wherever I go to get those guys an opportunity because I really do feel like the 14 group is a top 5 group in the garage as far as the camaraderie and what they bring to the table." he told Bob Pockrass.

None of Tony Stewart's Cup drivers have announced their plans for 2025, with Briscoe linked to several teams.