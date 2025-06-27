How Watkins Glen International transformed from 1948 public-road racing course to a premier NASCAR destination?

Watkins Glen International, aka 'The Glen,' has hosted countless major racing events since its inauguration in 1948. However, since then, the 2.45-mile asphalt road course has undergone a lot of transformation to become a premier NASCAR destination.

Ad

It all began when Cornell University law student Cameron Argetsinger proposed an amateur road race, the "Watkins Glen Grand Prix." He mapped out a 6.6-mile course covering paved roads, short dirt, and gravel stretches through the town. Following the same, on October 2, 1948, 15 cars began the 8-lap Grand Prix, sparking significant interest.

Four years later, in 1952, a fatal accident changed the road course forever. During the race on the 6.6-mile track, a crash claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy, Frank Fazzari, while injuring several others. Following the tragic incident, the race was moved to a wooded hilltop southwest of the town in 1953.

Ad

Trending

The new course featured a 4.6-mile track using the public roads, which doubled as farm roads. However, the drivers raised concerns about poor runoff and visibility on the track. This led to the construction of a permanent 2.30-mile course in 1956, hosting the ninth Grand Prix at Watkins Glen International. Following the major change, the NASCAR Grand National Division came to the track in 1957, and the Formula Libre in 1958.

In 1961, the 2.3-mile track hosted the final round of the Formula One World Championship. The track underwent major upgrades to satisfy European standards, including pit boxes with overhead covers and safety upgrades. Additionally, the race received the Grand Prix Drivers' Association Award for the "Best Staged Grand Prix" in 1965, 1970, and 1972.

Ad

The 2000s era saw significant upgrades to Watkins Glen International with new front stretch grandstands, a media center, paved runoff areas, and updated control tower installation. The new infrastructure improved fan experience and safety on the 2.3-mile track. The track was revamped ahead of the 2015 season, and the old dirt base was removed. The New York State and International Speedway Corporation funded the changes and opened with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony in April 2015.

Ad

The popularity of the track among NASCAR fans exploded, and Watkins Glen International has been named "America's Best NASCAR Track" four times in USA Today. Also, since its grand reopening in 2015, all the Cup Series events have been sold out, and the track has become a fan favorite. Additionally, notable moments include Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott's first Cup Series win at the track in 2018.

Cup Series drivers who secured a victory at Watkins Glen International

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart tops the list of drivers who have secured wins at Watkins Glen International. Stewart leads the table with his five wins on the track. Next on the list is four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, with four wins on the track, and his last triumph came in 2001.

Ad

Stock car racing legend Mark Martin came in third with three wins on the road course in his career. He is followed by active Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott with two wins on the 2.45-mile track. Notably, his first career win came on the track while driving the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in 2018. The next year, Elliott clinched the pole position and turned his first-place start into a win, leading 80 laps.

Some other active drivers have also secured wins at Watkins Glen International. Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson have securing two wins each, followed by William Byron, Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin who have one win each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.