“Huge sigh of relief”: NASCAR Insider happy with Daytona’s championship chances

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026, making it the first time the track will host the title race since 2019. The move from Phoenix to Homestead will be a part of a yearly rotation, as the sport plans to host the championship at a new venue each year.

Ad

However, one of the tracks that won't be in that rotation is the Daytona International Speedway. This made many in the industry breathe a sigh of relief, including motorsports insider Jeff Gluck. The motorsports reporter for The Athletic made it known that Ben Kennedy, Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer for NASCAR, shot down the rumblings that Daytona could someday be in the mix to host the championship race.

Ad

Trending

Gluck also made it known that no superspeedway tracks or road courses are in the plans to host championship weekend. He took to X with comments from Kennedy on the matter, writing:

"Huge sigh of relief, as @BenKennedy33 nixes the idea that Daytona could be in the championship rotation. No superspeedways or road courses. 'We've unanimously agreed it needs to look and feel what we'd expect traditional NASCAR racing to look and feel like.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Homestead-Miami Speedway formerly hosted the season-finale race for all three national series from 2002-2019. When the sport switched to the 16-driver playoff format, Homestead was the site for the championship race, where the top four drivers would battle it out for the title. Kyle Busch won the last championship race at the track in 2019.

In 2020, NASCAR moved the site of championship weekend to Phoenix, where this season will mark the sixth year it's hosted at the 1.0-mile track. Chase Elliott captured the championship in the first title race at Phoenix in 2020, while Joey Logano won the latest in 2024. Logano has the most championship race wins at Phoenix with two in 2022 and 2024.

Ad

Kenny Wallace says NASCAR 'listened' to the fans with Homestead move while teasing another Team Penske win

Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn

Former Cup series driver and FOX Sports personality Kenny Wallace applauded NASCAR's decision to move the championship race back to Homestead. The Missouri native believes that, once again, the organization acknowledged the fans with the move, but added that one question remains in the decision to move back to Homestead.

Ad

Because Team Penske has captured the last three Cup Series titles, Wallace pulled no punches as he questioned on X whether or not they can do the same in 2026.

"Once again. @NASCAR listens to the fans. Now the question. Will @Team_Penske win Homestead ? 😂," Kenny Wallace wrote.

Expand Tweet

The championship race at Phoenix has been dominated by Team Penske in recent memory. The North Carolina-based outfit has won the last three Cup Series titles with Joey Logano in 2022 and 2024 and Ryan Blaney in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.