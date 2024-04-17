“Huge win for our sport” - Kevin Harvick highlights Chase Elliott’s importance to NASCAR

Chase Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver, won a race after a gap of nearly a year and a half, which is a big moment for the sport, according to former driver Kevin Harvick.

Speaking on Happy Hours with Kevin Harvick, the former driver shared his thoughts on Elliott's win in Texas.

"Huge win for Chase Elliott, huge win for our sport. Super happy for Chase. I mean we all need Chase Elliott to be successful and I think sometimes he feel that pressure and I would assume it probably weighs on him a little bit," Harvick said.

Harvick claimed that in the last couple of years, Chase Elliott has had a ton of things that have weighed on him, including injury, getting suspended, and his struggles with the Next Gen car.

What Kevin Harvick loves about Chase Elliott winning in Texas

Furthermore, talking about Chase Elliott's current situation, with him snapping his winless streak after so long, Kevin Harvick described one aspect that he loves.

"The thing that I love about this particular situation is that there’s no crew chief change, there’s no team change. It was, ‘Hey, we’re gonna work through this and we’re going to figure out what it takes to get you through this,'" he said.

Harvick then pointed to how everybody knows about Elliott's ability to drive the racecar fast. And that, to him, points to something bigger and often understated about NASCAR.

He claimed that there's a mental side to the sport that often people don't understand or look at. Harvick stressed that there's "a circle of life" that goes through being successful in NASCAR and beyond.

"If you want to be successful at anything you do to rhe ultimate level, you have to have your stuff together with your team, your stuff together wirh your personal life, your stuff together with your finances, whatever tjat is, you have to have that in line. And you saw this with Chase, I think when all that stuff was unbalanced … I think everything’s been unbalanced for Chase over the last couple of years because of all the things outside of racing he’s has to deal with," Harvick described.

In the end, Harvick hoped that his Texas win would set the path forward for the #9 team. He emphasized that he's happy for Hendrick Motorsports, with the winless streak being over, and happy especially for Chase Elliott because now he can take a deep breath, have a reset, and do what he does.

Poll : Can Chase Elliott surpass Kevin Harvick's NASCAR stats? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback