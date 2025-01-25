“Humbled” Ty Dillon reflects on joining forces with a legacy sponsor rooted in NASCAR for over five decades

On January 24, 2025, Kaulig Racing announced its partnership with American Snuff Company, LLC (ASC), an affiliate of the iconic RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., for their Cup Series driver Ty Dillon. The tobacco company is returning to the series after a hiatus of decades, and Dillon expressed his excitement about the new tie-up.

RJ Reynolds has a long history in stock car racing, most notably through his Winston Tobacco Co. The cigarette brand sponsored the Cup Series from 1971 to 2003, and during that period, the brand played a pivotal role in elevating NASCAR's profile. The company provided substantial sponsorship and resources that helped NASCAR grow into a sport known worldwide.

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will sponsor Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon's #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for the 2025 Cup Series season starting from the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025. Reflecting upon the same Dillon stated:

“This is an absolute honor. Kaulig Racing has offered me the best opportunity I have ever had in the Cup Series and bringing on a partner like Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is really humbling. I understand the heritage of the company and the value of great sponsors, so I am just so anxious to get busy and deliver great results for everyone.”

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will sponsor Dillon's ride for eight additional races throughout the season. After the Daytona 500, the sponsor will be seen at the Texas Motor Speedway, and the last race of the partnership will be held at Martinsville Speedway on October 26, 2025.

Ty Dillon replaced Daniel Hemric and landed a full-time seat in Kaulig Racing for the 2025 season

Ty Dillon is all set to compete in the 2025 Cup Series season after spending the last season competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and part-time in the Cup Series. Kaulig Racing shuffled its driver lineup and announced the return of Ty Dillon for the 2025 season.

Dillon has been racing in the Cup Series since 2014 and secured seven top-ten finishes in 245 starts. Additionally, he secured two top-twenty finishes while driving the #16 part-time for Kaulig Racing in the previous season. Reflecting on the opportunity to prove himself the #10 Chevy driver stated:

"I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series, and to be able to do it with the men and women at Kaulig Racing means a lot to me personally. They gave me a chance this year to go out and prove myself in a handful of starts."(via NASCAR.com)

"The team and I were able to connect early on, and we put together a few strong runs in the No. 16. I’m really looking forward to what 2025 brings with this team. We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re going to give it our all each and every race next season,” he added.

Last year, the team released the rights for #31 Chevy and acquired a new number 10, for the 2025 season after Stewart Haas Racing decided to retire the number.

