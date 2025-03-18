"I am only 25% Irish but 100% a Patrick": Danica Patrick channels her inner wordsmith in St. Patrick's Day wish for fans

With people all over the world celebrating St. Patrick's Day, Danica Patrick joined in to wish her fans and celebrate the holiday. On her Instagram handle, she shared pictures of her day how she went about the day, and how despite being 'only 25 percent Irish, she is surely a Patrick'.

The 42-year-old is a former racing driver who has etched her name in the history books in various racing realms. Patrick became the first female ever to lead the Indy 500 on her debut run in 2005 and won her first race three years later.

Danica Patrick moved to the stock car racing scene in 2012 for a full-time venture and retired from racing in 2018. On the other hand, the former racer has a hoard of ethnicities in her family tree, including being part Irish.

With St. Patrick's Day falling on March 17, and it being one of the biggest festivals for Irish people, the 42-year-old celebrated the festival differently. She went to play tennis, played golf, and lifted weights in the gym as she posted on Instagram, and captioned the post:

"Happy St. Patrick’s day to all! I am only 25% Irish but 100% a Patrick and some would say pretty fun with a couple drinks… and 1,000,000% someone who Irish goodbyes. 🍀 Instead of crushing drinks on this fine party day, I crushed activities. Lifting, tennis-ing, and golfing. 😜 I shot a 90 with 43 on the back and played in 90 min. Pretty efficient little day."

Danica Patrick bagged her solitary pole in NASCAR at the elusive Daytona 500 in 2013.

Danica Patrick once ran a St. Patrick's Day special livery

In 2013, at the Bristol Motor Speedway, she ran a special livery on her Chevrolet on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day. The then-Stewart-Haas Racing driver had partnered up with her primary sponsor, Go Daddy, for the paint job. Her usual green livery was spiced up by adding Irish clovers all over the stock car.

Danica Patrick at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Food City 500 - Source: USA Today

However, Danica Patrick was classified 28th after the race was over. The 42-year-old made her final start in NASCAR at the Daytona 500 but retired from the race after a collision.

Patrick was met with a similar fate at the 2018 Indy 500, as she crashed out of the race as her last attempt at the 500 ended with a spin on lap 68. Since then, the former racer has moved on to endorsing political candidates and serving as a pundit in the F1 paddock.

Meanwhile, the next IndyCar race will be held at the Thermal Club on March 23, a race previously won by Alex Palou.

