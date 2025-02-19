“I had to admire this guy’s desperation”: Bubba Wallace's insider reacts to internet troll’s comments on his podcast

Freddie Kraft, the spotter for Bubba Wallace and a successful podcaster of the Door Bumper Podcast reacted to a series of hate comments on X with a sarcastic reply on Wednesday.

Bubba Wallace won the recent Daytona’s Duel 1 race, a historic achievement for the only African American driver currently driving in the ongoing NASCAR Cup Series. Freddie on his Door Bumper Clear Podcast jokingly said that Bubba Wallace's win was completely overshadowed by the achievement of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team, JR Motorsports and their driver Justin Allgaier.

“I was kind of pi--ed at Dale because we went and won that Duel and only thing I saw after the Duel was f***ing Dale. Congrats, Dale,” Kraft said with a laugh. (0:52 onwards)

After one of his podcasts, a fan went on X to criticize the spotter’s views the recent race. The user held no punches back as he called Kraft someone who “complains” on his podcast, among other derogatory comments.

The 23XI spotter went on X to respond to the comments and sarcastically admired the user’s attempt at grabbing his “attention”.

"Usually don’t pay much mind to folks like this, but I had to admire this guys desperation for attention," Freddie Kraft wrote.

Freddie Kraft is a renowned NASCAR spotter and the co-host of the Dirty Mo Media Podcast along with former members and current ones, Tommy Baldwin, Karsyn Elledge, Brett Griffin, TJ Majors and Casey Boat - Door Bumper Clear podcast. Apart from his skills to express his views on the podcast, he is also the current spotter for 23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace. Kraft made a name for himself in Modified racing and worked his way through to NASCAR’s highest levels.

Bubba Wallace’s spotter on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano’s Daytona 500 crash

After the Daytona 500, Bubba Wallace's spotter, Brett Griffin, expressed his concerns about Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s defensive driving against Joey Logano, which resulted in a major crash on Lap 186. During an appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Griffin indicated that Stenhouse Jr. could have improved his blocking technique to stop Logano from making a pass, which ultimately led to "the big one" that took out several leading drivers, including Logano and his teammate Ryan Blaney.

"Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also should have done a better job once he completed the block to just continue to cover the block," Griffin said. (32:40 onwards)

"I don't know why Ricky Stenhouse Jr. doesn't come down. What I mean is that I feel Ricky needed to close that hole, (to block) the #12 better. Also like once he gets the block done, just come back down there and cover the #22 completely. But it was kind of like the three earlier we were talking about like he was going to block us but then he kind of left us three-quarters of a lane," Griffin added.

