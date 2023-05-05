“I am an admirer”: F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton reiterates desire to race in NASCAR

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and his relationship with the United States of America is no secret. The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 driver, who is regarded as arguably the greatest in the world of open-wheeled racing, is the most successful F1 driver to race on US Soil.

With six wins to his name in the country, five of which came at the Circuit of the Americas and one at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hamilton is a popular figure in the USA, to say the least.

With the F1 circus already setting up this Sunday's 2023 Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton was seen making various appearances in and around the city. Along with marking his presence at events that he supported, Lewis Hamilton also spoke to the media about his interest in US sports, particularly NASCAR.

Looking back at his seat swap with Tony Stewart ages ago, the 38-year-old spoke fondly of the sport. Enthralled by the stock car racing world, Lewis Hamilton seemed open to giving the sport a try. He said:

“I did a car swap with Tony Stewart years ago, which was fun. I’d love to try it at some stage. It’s not a dream for me to go race another series, but I am an admirer. I’m a fan of racing and other sports. So I would like to try it.”

Lewis Hamilton will not be the first F1 champion to step foot in NASCAR, as it has been a trend in the stock car racing series off late. Former champions such as Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen were seen at the race in Austin, Texas in Cup Series cars, with Jenson slated to return for another go in Chicago.

Lewis Hamilton also interested in MotoGP and the NTT IndyCar Series

Hearing Lewis Hamilton talk about various racing series in the world was like watching a kid run about his favorite candy store. Moving on from his NASCAR interest, the seven-time F1 champion also showed interest in racing on two wheels.

The 38-year-old spoke about how he would like to swap with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and also have a go in an IndyCar. He said:

“I’d love to swap with Valentino Rossi and try Moto GP. I sometimes watch IndyCar and would love to try one of those at some stage. But right now my focus is solely on F1, and I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.”

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix goes live from the Miami International Autodrome this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

