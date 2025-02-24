'I agree with all this': Dale Earnhardt Jr. seconds Christopher Bell crew chief’s perspective on Atlanta vs. Daytona superspeedway debate 

Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt has weighed in on the post-race comments made by Christopher Bell's crew chief, Adam Stevens, regarding the differences in Daytona and Atlanta superspeedway racing. The 26-time Cup Series race winner made it known that he agreed with everything that Stevens said.

Stevens spoke to the media following his driver's victory at the 1.54-mile track. When asked about the differences in the racing that plays out at Daytona and Atlanta, two drafting-type tracks, Stevens said one of the differences is the fuel window. While drivers could run hard at Atlanta, they had to save fuel in last Sunday's Daytona 500, leading to the not-as-high quality of racing seen at Atlanta. Stevens suggested a solution as he said:

"I think it's horrendous and I wish we could do something to change it. The simplest thing we can do to change it is change the run length to match the fuel cell. ... You saw that in stage one today, where you didn't see a bunch of people limping around, scared to make a green flag stop, you saw a bunch of people running hard," Stevens said in a video shared by journalist Bob Pockrass on X [0:19 onwards]

Another reason for the difference in racing quality, Stevens believes, is the shorter length of the Atlanta track. Compared to Daytona, which is 2.5 miles long, Stevens said there's nowhere to hide on the 1.5-mile Atlanta track, adding:

"You don't need seven or eight cars to be fast and it takes away the manufacturer allegiances, because it's just not a pack-style race. The whole field is in a pack, but you can't separate and make decisions for the benefit of six or seven or eight or 10 cars," Stevens mentioned [0:55 onwards]

Stevens' comments sparked a reaction from Earnhardt Jr. via X. The two-time Daytona 500 winner applauded Stevens for his assessment of the superspeedway racing. He said:

"I agree with all this. Thanks Adam for articulating it so clearly."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes NASCAR can 'fix' racing at Daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was critical of the quality of racing he saw in the recently concluded Daytona 500. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver said it isn't fun to watch the 40-car field focus on saving fuel through the bulk of the race rather than racing hard as well as seeing multiple big-time crashes.

In a recent episode of the "Dale Jr. Download", the former NASCAR star mentioned that there's a solution NASCAR can come up with, stating:

"I'm not going to worry about that because I think we can fix it, if we can take this issue seriously and really go after trying to make it different and improve it," said Dale Jr. [52:54 onwards]

William Byron won last Sunday's Daytona 500, becoming the fifth driver to win the race back-to-back times. It was his 14th career win overall.

