"I almost don’t know where to go": Kelley Earnhardt’s JRM rookie, Carson Kvapil, opens up on early Xfinity struggles

Carson Kvapil's first full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season may be far from over, but the 22-year-old already sounds like a veteran. The former CARS Tour Late Model Stock champion has spent the 2025 season learning in public and under pressure.

After nearly two decades on short tracks and years turning wrenches in the garage, Carson now finds himself sixth in the Xfinity standings, knocking on the door of a maiden win with JR Motorsports. But that doesn't mean the journey's been seamless.

"The biggest change for me is not working on the race car. These Xfinity cars are similar to the late model stuff but have different components.... this NASCAR stuff is awesome, but I treat it more like a job," he told NASCAR's official website.

Carson Kvapil spent 40-hour weeks at the JRM late model shop, preparing his younger brother, Caden Kvapil's car at his father Travis' garage. The transition from racer-mechanic to full-time national driver has been unbelievable.

Jesse Love (2) and Carson Kvapil (1) during the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. Source: Imagn

Kvapil, son of 2003 Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, jumped into 2025 with nine national series starts under his belt, mostly to prepare for this very grind. Now nearly two-thirds through his rookie campaign, he's learned that ovals longer than a mile are a different challenge altogether.

"They're so big that, for me, I almost don't know where to go. There is so much room to work with. I don't really have it scientifically figured out why I'm struggling, but I don't feel as confident going to the mile-and-a-half or two-mile tracks. As the season has gone on, I feel like I've learned a lot," he added.

But what Carson Kvapil lacks in track familiarity, he's made up for in consistency.

"He keeps getting better": JR Motorsports crew chief sings praises for Carson Kvapil

Carson Kvapil and Dale Earnhardt Jr. after the 2022 Cars Tour LMSC 125. Source: Getty

Carson Kvapil has eight top-10s in 19 races, including three in the last four, highlighted by a runner-up finish at EchoPark Speedway. He's also one of only two rookies currently inside the playoff picture, trailing his JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch. At Sonoma, Kvapil scored 43 points - the joint second-most that weekend.

Crucial to Kvapil's growth has been his crew chief, Andrew Overstreet, a familiar face from his 2023 Truck debut with Spire Motorsports.

"There's never been a time that I didn't believe Carson wasn't capable of doing great things. We've challenged Carson to be more aggressive, and everything he's doing, he keeps getting better. He doesn't tear up his stuff, and he's smart," Overstreet told NASCAR's official website.

The duo has also faced their fair share of misfortune. Kvapil concedes many finishes haven't reflected their pace. But he hasn't let the setbacks define his rookie year.

This Saturday, the BetRivers 200 brings the Xfinity Series back to Dover Motor Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM), and Carson Kvapil is circling it on his radar.

He'll pilot the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend with Bass Pro Shops and Clarience Technologies on board, with a classic paint scheme in tribute to Jamie McMurray's 2010 Brickyard 400 victory.

Currently 90 points above the elimination line, the rookie is trending in the right direction at the right time. And with the playoffs nearing, Kvapil isn’t just racing for a top-10 finish anymore.

Six different JRM drivers have already won in 2025, and Kvapil has quietly become one of the most complete racers on the grid. And with Cup Series teams reportedly watching closely, his upward curve could soon take another jump.

