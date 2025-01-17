“I almost got truly choked”: Amy Earnhardt recalls her first eye contact with Dale Jr., unveils spotter TJ Major’s pivotal role in their love story

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, recently reminisced about the first time she and Dale Jr. locked eyes. Reflecting on their journey, Amy also credited veteran NASCAR spotter TJ Majors for playing a significant role in bringing them together.

Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt exchanged vows on New Year's Eve 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, after getting engaged in July 2015. They became parents to their first daughter, Isla Rose, on April 30, 2018, and welcomed their second daughter, Nicole, in October 2020.

In a recent episode of The Kenny Wallace Show, hosted by NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace, Amy Earnhardt revealed how she met Dale Jr. for the very first time. She said (via X)

I met him in a meeting at JRM just looking over plans about the house that we're now in." Amy Earnhardt said

Wallace then asked Amy what was 'the moment' for her when she knew that Dale Jr. liked her. To which she responded,

"Honestly, the first meeting, and I wasn't looking. I don't think he was looking. He hardly looked up from the plans that at one point I'm talking about something, I don't remember what it was. And he turned over and then we made eye contact. And I was like, 'Whoa, what was that?' I almost got a little truly choked up."

"And then it was probably, I don't know, six or eight months later, we had gone to each dinner with Kelley and we were all going to go down to Whiskey River, down in Charlotte, he had the bar then."

Dale Jr.'s wife then shared how TJ Majors was the one who introduced the beloved couple for the very first time.

"And that night is when at one point TJ Majors pulls me over, so I'm just dancing to my own thing. TJ Majors walks me over to Dale's little booth and says, 'Hey, come sit by my friend. It was, 'Hey, my friend wants to hang out with you, which is super weird. But who knows, that's the way they operated back then is really funny."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. debuted in the Xfinity Series in 1996, winning consecutive championships in 1998 and 1999. While he earned 50 victories across NASCAR’s top two series, he never clinched a Cup Series title—a notable difference from his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., a legendary seven-time Cup Series champion.

“People who do that shouldn't be trusted”: Amy and Dale Jr. take a jibe at Dry January practitioners

Amy Earnhardt, wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., offered her insights on the increasingly popular New Year resolution called Dry January, where participants commit to abstaining from alcohol for the entire month. Amy appeared with Dale Jr. in a recent episode of the Dirty Mo Media podcast, where she said:

“I don't believe in dry January... Why does everybody have to do it for that long? Is everybody drinking so much they feel like they need to detoxify for 30 days? A week's good enough. I don't think people that do that should be trusted.”

Meanwhile, Dale Jr.'s JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is set to compete in the Daytona 500, behind the wheel of their #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet. Can the former Xfinity champion give Cup drivers a run for their money? Catch the race live on February 16th at 2:30 PM Easter time.

