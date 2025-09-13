  • NASCAR
"I already see the haters coming out mad": Kenny Wallace responds to NASCAR returning to its rebellious American roots

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 13, 2025 17:21 GMT
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn
Kenny Wallace during an event to promote youth go-cart racing in Bishop on Oct. 7, 2020. Image: Imagn

NASCAR has found itself a new ad agency to solve the sport's perception problem and Kenny Wallace called it "fan-f***ing-tastic." Former NASCAR driver, who has supported the sanctioning body in his videos online and taunted haters for criticizing the Next Gen car or the playoff format, said that its plans to 'right a wrong' will upset many fans.

NASCAR hired agency 72andSunny after a broad search to bring back the American image that built its fans. The agency's Los Angeles team, led by Zach Hilder, will lead the creative work to reach younger and diverse fans while trying to keep longtime supporters.

During a recent episode of Coffee with Kenny, Wallace reacted to NASCAR’s offline and digital spending of $37 million on advertising last year.

"They spent 37 million advertising their sport. What's my opinion on all this? I think it's fantastic. And I already see the haters coming out. They're mad. They're mad that NASCAR is righting a wrong," Kenny Wallace said (7:30).
"I love this. This is fan-f***ing-tastic. It is fantastic," he added.
Wallace also touched on NASCAR's digital footprint and quoted NASCAR's new counts, including the Cup broadcasts, which averaged 2.7 million viewers per minute. It also claimed that ticket sales rose six percent, and social followers climbed to 18 million.

"I think they're meeting you halfway" - Kenny Wallace predicts new Cup playoff format for upcoming season

NASCAR has released the 2026 Cup schedule, but is still deciding on the playoff format. The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi first suggested the 4 race championship round on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, and NASCAR Spokesperson Mike Forde has since confirmed a possible change to the format, but not the 3-3-4 format.

Towards the end of his recent episode, Kenny Wallace also shared his opinion on what might change in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff format next season.

"Mark Martin's not going to get a 36-race championship. What he is going to get, he's probably going to get a three or four-race scenario," Kenny Wallace said (09:00).
"So I see great things. I think they're meeting you halfway. And NASCAR's the best," he added.
Mark Martin has shared his argument to return to a full-season points system, like the one he raced under between the 1980s and 2010s, on several occasions. Several fans have also stormed social media demanding the change, especially after Joey Logano's 2025 Cup title.

Logano took home the championship last season after a mediocre regular season performance, some luck, and two playoff wins. The Team Penske star followed his 2022 championship season to collect victories at Vegas and Phoenix in 2024.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
