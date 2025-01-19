“I was always nervous”: Jeffrey Earnhardt shares his honest feelings after getting a sigh of relief from his chiropractor visit

NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt talked about his experience with chiropractic care on social media and shared that he was nervous about getting help with musculoskeletal issues after years of participating in demanding sports.

Earnhardt has been racing in NASCAR since the early 2000s and also made a debut in mixed martial arts in 2012. He shared a video of himself with a physician and wrote about his visits in a post on Instagram.

"'Man I was always nervous about going to the chiropractor but the people at @abilitychiro did such an awesome job. @khiro_kristen went through everything and explained it where I had no worries and I’m glad I did it. Years of racing, wrestling, mma, long drives in a car and just abuse on the body in just two visits already noticing a big difference. Definitely recommend checking them out to get your body feeling new again," Earnhardt wrote.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, who is the grandson of racing legend Dale Earnhardt, raced part-time in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series last season. He runs a business that lets fans drive race cars at local tracks and will return to NASCAR next year with his longtime sponsor, ForeverLawn.

"I have irons in the fire for next season" - Jeffrey Earnhardt on 2025 NASCAR season

Jeffrey Earnhardt has six top-10 finishes in 172 races in the Xfinity Series but has failed to land a win over the past 12 years. His best finish was second at Talladega in 2022.

Earnhardt joined Sam Hunt Racing after leaving JD Motorsports in 2021 and raced part-time in the No. 24 and No. 26 cars. He also raced for Emerling-Gase Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing, driving the famous No. 3 car in 2022. The Mooresville, North Carolina native drove the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing last season and earned a top-10 finish at Atlanta in February.

"I’ve been so blessed to have Dale, Brian and the ForeverLawn people in my life. Both on and off track they’ve been a Godsend to me, and I can never thank them enough for welcoming me into their family and supporting my dream. I have irons in the fire for next season and we have some new partners onboard that are going to make for a great future,” Jeffrey Earnhardt said in a statement on his website.

Earnhardt raced MBM Motorsports' No. 67 Toyota Tundra in one Truck Series race in 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and ended up with a 35th-place finish. He has made 11 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with one top-10 finish at Daytona International Speedway in 2011.

