"I always wanted to be there to pick him up": Tyler Reddick's wife Alexa reveals what it is like to be married to a racer on Haley Dillon's podcast

Tyler Reddick's wife Alexa revealed how supportive she has always wanted to be to her husband when he has tough days out on the racetrack. Being married to a racecar driver, she mentioned that one would never want to see them being let down after a difficult race or series of races.

Motorsports can sometimes be a very tough field to be in. Apart from the physical exhaustion, it also comes with tremendous mental pressure that can take a toll on one's emotions. It is during these moments that their loved ones' support can cheer them up.

This is exactly what Alexa Reddick aims to do after her husband Tyler Reddick has a tough race. Speaking to Haley Dillon on her YouTube channel, Alexa said that she's always wanted to pick Reddick up after a result that he does not feel is enough.

"Every weekend when it's hard, when they're not having the outcome they want out of their life, right, you have to.. I guess you don't have to but I always wanted to be there to pick him [Tyler Reddick] up, encourage him, you know, and be that. You want to be that for your family I think you know, as a mother, as a wife," Alexa said (24:20 onwards).

Tyler Reddick and Alexa DeLeon got married in July last year. Their son, Beau, was born in 2020. Earlier this year, the couple revealed their pregnancy and that they are expecting to welcome their second child in June.

How Tyler Reddick won a bet to name his first-born son back in 2019

Tyler Reddick celebrates his 2019 Xfinity Series championship win in Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty)

Alexa was pregnant in 2019 when Reddick was racing full-time in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing. He was already knee-deep into a successful and consistent campaign, having won the championship a year earlier.

During the days of her pregnancy, Alexa recalled, Reddick kept calling their soon-to-be-born son Beau. While she did not have any issues with it, she mentioned that she was stuck on Ryker as Beau was definitely not her first choice.

"I thought it was cute, but that was not my first choice," Alexa said. "I was pretty stuck on Ryker at that point and he was not hopping on that train. If you know Tyler, once he gets his mind on something, it’s stuck."

Around this time, Alexa put up a major challenge ahead of Tyler Reddick. The two agreed on a bet that if he managed to win his second Xfinity Series championship that year, they would name their son Beau, as he wanted.

"I don’t know what came over me," she said. "I guess pregnancy-brain is a real thing, and one day I was like, ‘Listen, you win this championship, you can name him whatever you want, but I don’t want you calling him anything until you are in victory lane holding up that championship trophy in Miami."

"I shook on it and here we are and now the baby’s name is going to Beau," she added.

Tyler Reddick had an incredibly successful campaign in the series that season yielding six wins, but the most important one came in Homestead-Miami, where he claimed his second Xfinity series title. He then moved to RCR's Cup Series division in 2020 and raced for three seasons before signing with 23XI Racing in 2023, where he currently races full-time.

