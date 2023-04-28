“I always wondered where I ranked”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to being included in NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers

NASCAR's celebration of the first 75 years of the sport with a compilation of the 75 greatest drivers in history has seen former Cup Series driver and Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. join the elusive list.

The 75 Greatest Drivers list is meant to commemorate NASCAR's 75th anniversary and adds to the 50 Greatest Drivers list with current as well as former drivers being named as the season progresses.

Earnhardt Jr. was announced as the latest driver to join the club this week, a group that includes names such as Carl Edwards and Kyle Larson amongst other great drivers.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer came to know about his induction on the list on his popular podcast, Dale Jr. Download. The news was broken to the JR Motorsports owner by former crew chief and current analyst at NBC Sports Steve Letarte.

Letarte surprised Dale Earnhardt Jr. while they were recording an episode of the popular Dirty Mo Media podcast and broke out the official box handed to drivers by NASCAR to inform them of their inclusion on the list. The box contained several items, including a die-cast of one of Earnhardt Jr.'s cars.

The 48-year-old reacted to the honor on air and said:

"What a surprise! What an honor. I'll tell you man, when they came out with the 50 years ago, I was so honored that they put Ralph (Earnhardt, Jr.'s grandfather) in that group. I always wondered where I ranked. It's good to feel that you're mattered and I bust my a** to try and make a difference and be an asset anywhere and everywhere I can."

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s inclusion to the 75 Greatest Drivers List comes in the same week as Ron Hornaday Jr. and Carl Edwards joined the elite group of drivers.

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career

Over his 26 years in NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has managed to make a name for himself in both the Cup Series as well as the Xfinity Series. A two-time back-to-back Xfinity Series champion with 24 wins to his name, Earnhardt Jr. graduated to the Cup level.

Like his father, Earnhardt Jr. particularly flourished at restrictor-plate racing, on tracks such as the Talladega Superspeedway and the Daytona International Speedway.

Out of his 26 Cup wins, 2 have come in the Daytona 500. He also managed to get 160 top-10 finishes in his career, with 15 pole awards to his name over the years.

