I asked Dale to sign my b**b”: Amy Earnhardt makes her feelings known on Dale Jr. getting ‘excited’ to sign an autograph

In a recent clip from the “Bless Your ‘Hardt” podcast, Dale Jr. And his wife Amy Earnhardt, shared a story about Amy asking the NASCAR veteran to give her an autograph before heading out for an event and how he reacted to the unusual autograph request. This was followed by a trip down memory lane and how he was asked to do the same before.

The clip was shared online by Dirty Mo Media, who posted it on X. The caption read,

"Here's a story about signin' b**bs 🍒🙂 Go listen to the rest of Bless Your 'Hardt with @DaleJr & @AmyEarnhardt now! 🎙️"

In the video, Amy explained that the podcast’s monthly theme was “Redneck America,” and she dressed the part in ripped jeans, a white tank top, and an orange bra. Before leaving, she decided to ask Dale Jr. to sign her chest. According to Amy,

“Before I left the house, I asked Dale to sign my boob. He was very excited about it, signed it very large. I know you’ve signed some b**bs before which is why I ask.”

Dale Jr. responded by recalling one of those past experiences. He said that in the late 1990s, around 1997 or 1998, while racing at an event, a fan was brought to his hotel room to meet him. The woman, who was slightly older than him, quickly pulled her shirt down to ask for an autograph. In his own words,

“There was a lady that was excited about meeting me or meeting an earnhardt, of any kind, and she asked for me, I was in my hotel room, and they knocked on my door, I open the door and there’s a lady standing there. She’s older than me but not a ton, and they’re like she wanted to meet you so bad, she’s a big fan of yours, and she just pulled her shirt down, and they laughed she was laughing and they all throught it was hilarious… I felt you know, it was awkward.” said Dale Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. began racing in the early 1990s, competing in Late Model stock cars across the Southeast alongside his siblings. He made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 1996, winning his first race in 1998 and back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999.

In 2000, Dale Jr. moved to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, winning multiple major races, including two Daytona 500s. He retired from full-time racing in 2017 but still runs select late-model events.

Dale Jr. says he doesn’t believe Austin Hill’s Indy explanation

In another recent discussion on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed comments from Austin Hill regarding a wreck at Indianapolis involving Aric Almirola. Hill had stated that the incident, where he appeared to “hook” Almirola, was unintentional. Dale Jr. made it clear he wasn’t convinced by that explanation.

The contact happened while Hill was battling for fourth place with Almirola and Sheldon Creed. Almirola moved to the inside to make a pass and slightly nudged Hill’s car. This caused Hill’s vehicle to lose stability for a brief moment, putting him at risk of losing track position. Instead of just recovering, Hill turned left sharply and hit Almirola from behind, sending both drivers out of the race.

Dale Jr. acknowledged that while the Indianapolis incident was not a “right hook” in the traditional sense, he still didn’t buy Hill’s claim of it being accidental. On the podcast, he said,

“No, it wasn’t a right hook at all. It wasn’t a right hook. This is not the same thing that happened at Indy. Even though he still says that he didn’t do it intentionally at Indy. I don’t buy it. I don’t think anybody does. But this was racing. And is it avoidable? Yes.”

Hill was penalized heavily following the wreck.

