"I assumed he was a promo boy": Kyle Busch and Samantha revisit their pre-social media love story

Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, have revisited their first meeting and how their pre-social media love story flourished. Samantha said she assumed that Kyle Busch was a promo boy on their first meeting and explained that she was working for Chevy as a promo girl at the time. She said her work was to hype people up for the tag-along rides, where she met Busch on a ride.

"The first time we met, I was working for Chevy as a promo girl, I was hyping people up for ride-alongs. I went for a ride with him, we had the same T-shirts on, and I assumed he was a promo boy. So, I invited him out with my girlfriends, and he's like, 'I have to work.'... We could not have stalked each other, so I had like no idea about him. Facebook had just started" Samantha Busch said on Something's Burning Podcast via YouTube (3:15 onwards).

NASCAR: Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch at the Ally 400 - Source: Imagn

Samantha also explained that she thought that she and Busch were vibing, but he shot down her offer to go out very fast. He later sent someone to ask for her number in the era when social media did not exist.

The couple started dating in 2008 and got married in 2010, and now have a family of four with a son whom they named Brexton Locke and a daughter named Lennix Key. Brexton was born in 2015 and Lennix was born in 2022 through a surrogate.

Kyle Busch takes a hilarious dig at her wife, Samantha

Kyle Busch, on the Something's Burning podcast with Bert Kreischer, took a hilarious dig at her wife when asked about his fitness and whether he travels with a personal chef or trainer.

"Yep, I’m a lean, mean fighting machine," Busch said.

Listeners expected a group of people like dieticians and trainers to travel along with Busch. Then, Busch replied with "Yeah, her name's Samantha." She also immediately replied, laughing, saying, " No, he does not, it is me, just me." The conversation ended in a laugh.

Drivers in the present times also need to follow a diet and keep a close check on their fitness routines. Jimmie Johnson revolutionized the sport in many ways, as people in the sport started following in the footsteps of the seven-time Cup series champion.

"Jimmie ruined it for a lot of us. I got yelled at by my crew chief that I’m getting a little chunky, a little heavy. So, I spent six months in the gym working out, slimmed down, lost some pounds, and whatnot. The results didn’t change. Nothing happened. It’s all about the car you got” Kyle Busch said in an episode of the Pat McAfee Show in 2024.

This moment showed Busch's sarcasm and sassy nature.

