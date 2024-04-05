"I was the bad guy": Kevin Harvick revisits NASCAR fans' wrath after beating Dale Earnhardt Jr. during 2011 Martinsville Cup race

Kevin Harvick recently reminisced his win at Martinsville in 2011 when he turned into the "bad guy" after extending Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s streak of over 100 winless races.

Fans roared during the Martinsville race in 2011 as Earnhardt led his way, closing in on a victory for the first time in three years. However, this excitement was cut short by Harvick as he made his way through the field despite falling back in the race earlier. With four laps to go in the race, he overtook Earnhardt Jr. and won the race. And with that, Earnhardt Jr.'s opportunity to win a race for the first time in over a hundred races failed.

Speaking on Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick stated that he became the "bad guy" by winning the race as Dale Earnhardt Jr's fans awaited the victory.

He said:

"I was. I was the bad guy. I actually, we crashed early in that race and knocked the back of the car off, and came back through the field. I ended up passing Dale with four laps to go at the end of the race. So, it was a fun race with Dale, and anytime that you get the the Earnhardt Jr. Nation behind you wanting to be mad at you or whatever the scenario is, and they at that point, they were mad.

"I didn't do anything wrong. I just beat their guy."

After another winless campaign in 2011, it wasn't until the 15th race of the next NASCAR season at Michigan International Speedway in 2012 that Dale Earnhardt Jr. finally won another race.

Kevin Harvick comments on Denny Hamlin's controversial race restart

Denny Hamlin won his second race this season at Richmond last week after a late caution turned the race into the pitlane, with the top drivers pitting. Hamlin's crew put him out first and he led the restart. He then extended his lead to victory, however, he was suspected to have jumped the start.

Explaining his move earlier, Hamlin stated on the Actions Detrimental podcast that he was focusing on the drivers around him, and then he made the move to start.

Reacting to the same, Kevin Harvick suggested on the podcast that NASCAR should have a new system for detecting any driver jump-starting a race.

He said:

"I'm at if you're going to paint a line on the track you should use the line. None of us want NASCAR involved in it but NASCAR wouldn't even have to be involved in it. Put a speed line there, just like they do on pit road. Make the speed entering the box X amount and put a line across the racetrack. If you're faster than that, the computer can call the penalty at that particular point."

Kevin Harvick also stated that the drivers are put in a tough position during moments like this:

"I'm all for leaving NASCAR out of it but as a driver, we know that we put them in a really tough position. Take yourself out of that position, to make that call."

Hamlin currently stands third in the Cup Series championship after his victory at Richmond.