"I beat all their butts" - When Daniel Hemric's wife won against Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney

Daniel Hemric and his wife Kenzie Hemric married in January 2017 and welcomed their first child, Rhen Haven, in May 2020. Both are stock car racers, but Kenzie’s racing career seems to be on hold and it is unknown when she will return.

Daniel Hemric's wife, Kenzie Ruston Henric’s name might not ring the bell for many of NASCAR’s new fans as she last raced in the 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

In 2011, she made one of her most memorable races at the age of 20, racing in the ARCA Menards Series before making her debut in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East in 2013.

On Twitter, NASCAR introduced Kenzie Hemric to the fans.

During the 2011 Fall Brawl 100 race at Indianapolis Lucas Oil Raceway, Kenzie ran alongside current NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

The Iron Lady managed to snatch the lead with only four laps to go, leaving Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney with a huge margin. The 20-year-old then went on to clinch the win, defeating 36 drivers, including her current husband Daniel Hemric.

While speaking to NASCAR on their website, she reflected on how she defeated the 2020 champion Ryan Blaney as well as her husband. In her statement, Kenzie stated that:

“That’s my claim to fame, I beat all their butts.”

Daniel Hemric's performance in NASCAR Cup Series

For Hemric, his racing career is improving with every race. Daniel Hemric is currently the defending champion of the Xfinity Series after collecting the trophy in 2021.

Despite competing full time in the Xfinity Series, the No. 11 driver of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing also competed part-time in the Cup Series, driving the same Chevy and he has recorded 41 races in 3 years.

Since joining the Xfinity Series in 2017, Hemric has taken 75 top-ten finishes and collected six poles in his four-season career.

In 2021, he had a motivating season after securing his first career win that earned him the championship at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR updated his championship win on Twitter in 2021.

NASCAR Xfinity @NASCAR_Xfinity A FINISH FOR THE AGES!



DANIEL HEMRIC WINS THE CHAMPIONSHIP! A FINISH FOR THE AGES! DANIEL HEMRIC WINS THE CHAMPIONSHIP! https://t.co/3Th1benCnC

Hemric began the season with a high energy win as he clinched the pole at Daytona International.

However, the racing day was a disappointment after he finished 28th. With seven races complete, Hemric has recorded a mixture of interesting and disappointing finishes, finishing 28th, 12th, third, eighth, 35th, 25th, and sixth, respectively.

Edited by Adam Dickson