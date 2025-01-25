“I would beat Elon Musk to a world record”: Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige engages fan with a playful response on IG 

Frankie Muniz’s wife, Paige Muniz, recently engaged with her followers in a Q&A session on Instagram. She shared a heartfelt photo of herself with their child and playfully responded to a fan’s comment:

"Do u want more kids?" asked the fan. "Are you kidding? I would beat Elon Musk to a world record if I could," responded Paige.

Paige Muniz Instagram Story

Paige Muniz is a sports presenter and a businesswoman. She married former actor and racer Frankie Muniz in 2020. Frankie is a NASCAR racer and started his journey in 2004. Frankie is currently full-time racing for Reaume Brothers Racing. The couple have a son together. Paige Muniz has many business ventures, she started as a model at the age of 18 then branched out to be a creator of a TV show. Paige uses her Instagram to share tidbits of her life, family, and fun moments.

Trending

The couple met at the 28th annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational held in Indio, California, and have been inseparable ever since. Paige and Frankie Muniz tied the knot in 2019 and had a private ceremony with five people on the Camelback Mountain.

“We hiked up at sunset and just got married , It was just the five of us, ” Frankie had told people magazine about the experience.

Frankie shared a picture on Instagram on October 4, 2023, reminiscing their marriage on Instagram with the caption:

"4 years ago today, Paige and I climbed up Camelback Mountain and got married. We were planning a big wedding for a future date, but then said screw it, I want to marry you tomorrow, let's do it... And we eloped. My greatest accomplishment was convincing her to spend her life with me and I love her more now than I ever have. My love just grows more and more. I love you Uny"

Frankie Muniz and Paige Muniz's Business Endeavour

Syndication: Phoenix - Source: Imagn

In 2018 Frankie and Paige Muniz were owners of an olive oil business named Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinagers. At that time, they had a shop located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The store was renowned for premium olive oil and vinegar. The couple had a natural passion for experimenting and tried to make food healthier and more enjoyable to eat.

"If my shop gains the trust of picky eaters like Frankie, I hope that those same people will trust me when I say that the best produce to put into your body is at your local farmers market," Paige had told AZCentral.

The Muniz couple sold Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinagers in 2021 due to Paige's pregnancy and the coronavirus pandemic that created mayhem in the United States of America and worldwide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback