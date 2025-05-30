“I have to beat him on other things”: Joey Logano breaks down how he aims to outrun Kyle Larson’s natural talent 

Joey Logano recently discussed fellow NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson's ability to extract maximum performance from his car and shared his approach to competing with the former's "natural talent."

During the latest episode of Stacking Pennies, the Team Penske driver pointed out the importance of preparation to beat Larson.

"He's got a ridiculous amount of natural talent though. He will drive that vehicle as fast as it can go. He's really good at that. Yeah, right. And so I have to beat him on other things to beat him because if not, he's just going to go faster than me. I gotta beat him on details. I got to beat him on the little stuff, the stuff that he won't have the time to prep on. I that's my only chance," Joey Logano said (20:20 onwards).

"Like I there's NBA players that have a crap ton of natural talent and they can show and go and they're great. And then there's players that have to overcome some of that. I think I'm one of those players that I have to overcome some things. I'm okay with that. I've accepted that," he added.

Logano managed to outrun Larson's dominant performance last season, with a challenging regular season with only seven top-five finishes and an average finish of 17.1, which was the worst for a champion in the modern era. He collected three wins in the final 10 races to clinch the championship and joined the group of ten drivers with three Cup titles.

Meanwhile, Larson, who led the series with six wins and 1,699 laps led, was eliminated before the Championship 4, and finished in sixth place overall.

"Not the final result we wanted" - Joey Logano after Coca-Cola 600

Joey Logano finished in 17th place in last weekend's Coca-Cola 600. After starting 16th, Logano faced handling issues early on and was placed 27th and 32nd in the first two stages at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"Not the final result we wanted, but at the end of the night, we remember how thankful we are to do what we love...," Joey Logano wrote following the race on Memorial Day.

The defending Cup champion stands ninth in the points standings with one win and two other top-10 finishes ahead of Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. His only win of the 2025 season came at Texas, where he beat runner-up Ross Chastain to the checkered flag by 0.346 seconds.

Logano is also the defending race winner at the 1.333-mile tri-oval in Tennessee, having won the spring race there after the record five overtime attempts last year.

