“I begged her” - Dale Earnhardt Jr. jokes about how wife Amy did him dirty on social media

NASCAR veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently delved into the hilarious story behind his latest picture shared by his wife Amy on Instagram. Earnhardt humorously recalled having "begged" Amy to not share the snippet on social media.

A NASCAR Hall of Famer, multi-time race winner, team owner and podcast host, Earnhardt's legacy in the sport transcends beyond the racing action. The 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular driver has created a resounding social media presence in recent years.

Similarly, Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt is equally active on Instagram, and frequently shares glimpses of their family life. Recently, she posted a series of images showcasing the Earnhardt family enjoying the summer. Among these, the standout was a playful shot of Dale Earnhardt Jr. relaxing in the water with a pink swim tube, an image that sparked widespread amusement among fans.

Trending

The image garnered immense attention from the fans, so much so that Earnhardt was compelled to address the hilarious shot on a recent episode of his Dale Jr Download podcast. The 49-year-old said:

"Amy took that picture and I begged her. I was like, 'That better not be on social media.' And she waited for like, three days, and then snuck it in there in the backside of that post."

"But yeah, that's going to cost me, for many many years. I mean, that lives forever, and this is how I settled my mind," he added.

Expand Tweet

Despite his initial reservations, Dale Jr. expressed confidence in Amy's social media judgment, saying:

"Amy doesn't ever make a bad social media post. I will stay confident. Hopefully, this doesn't turn out to be as much of a pain in my ass as I think it might be."

How did Amy Earnhardt help Dale Earnhardt Jr. through his dull trips to Sonoma?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on how his wife Amy has positively influenced his racing experiences, particularly his trips to Sonoma Raceway.

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver recently shared his dislike of the 2.52-mile road course. His trips to Sonoma were often described as "miserable." However, Amy's presence transformed these dull journeys into enjoyable adventures for Earnhardt.

He revealed on a recent episode of the Dale Jr Download podcast:

"Once I married Amy or even when we were dating, and she started going with me, everything changed. If I went to Sonoma by myself, I'd go out there, sit in a hotel room, go to the racetrack, be miserable, run good, run bad, whatever, go home. Amy goes with me, we get there, she's like, 'So what are we doing? Where are we going? Well, you know, we're not at the track, let's go to dinner somewhere.'"

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also shared how his wife's influence made what was once a dreaded experience into something enjoyable:

"Amy was a big fan of going out there and we had a friend that wanted to take us on this wine tour. Oh man, super fun."