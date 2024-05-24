"I don't believe that they're closing airspace" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Donald Trump's potential visit affecting Kyle Larson's double duty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently cleared the air regarding Kyle Larson's fading hopes to attempt the Memorial Day Double. Former POTUS Donald Trump's possible attendance at the Coca-Cola 600 may cause some restrictions in the airspace near the race track.

The 2021 Cup Series champion is set to pilot the #17 Arrow-McLaren in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports from fifth place on the grid at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Larson would have faced difficulty amid the heightened security measures for Trump as the former would be flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway for his regular Cup Series race straight after his IndyCar debut.

In an episode of Dale Jr Download, Dale Jr. talked about the situation with the other hosts.

"I heard right so Trump's going to come to the 600 apparently. I think if that happens I heard that could make create some problems for Larson." Dale Jr said. (1:10:50)

"Because they may ground flights," added Andrew Kurland, co-host of Dale Jr Download.

The 49-year-old NASCAR legend then clarified the hitch Larson might face by stating:

"I don't believe that they're closing airspace for that. (1:11:13)

I've got some pretty reliable sources that have told me. I knew about it, I'd heard that Trump might be coming to 600 about five days ago, and I've also heard that they won't close the airspace so if that's the only concern for Larson trying to get you know back then I don't think that's going to be an issue." Dale Jr added.

Hendrick Motorsport star Larson would be the fifth driver to give a shot at the Indy500-Coke600 double on May 26. John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch have previously attempted the 1100-mile affair but only Stewart has been successful in completing the exhausting double on the same day.

A rainy-day setback is currently looming over Kyle Larson for the double

The No. 5 Chevrolet driver for Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson is worried about a different reason altogether as he plans to attempt the Indy500-Coke600 double on May 26.

In a conversation with Bob Pockrass, the 31-year-old Larson reflected on the probable rain delay that would leave Hendrick's team with a tough decision. He said:

"You can look at the weather forecast and get worried now. I don't know anything...I have no answers for you guys as far as decisions and all that.

"I don't think anybody really does at this point. It just probably has to come down to game-time decisions...hopefully the weather gods work out for us and we can get both races in."

Expand Tweet

Currently #5 Larson is at the top of the table in overall Cup Series standings with two wins, six top-fives, and six top-tens after 13 starts.