"I can't believe you just got so mad": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s anger on recent purchase left wife Amy shocked

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently talked about their misadventure on an old boat the NASCAR legend bought. During the latest episode of the Bless Your Heart podcast, Earnhardt revealed he bought an over two-decade-old boat online.

Ad

One day, when he and his wife went out on their boat to have a good time, the boat's generator suddenly stopped working. This left Earnhardt fuming, which then left his wife shocked.

Talking about seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr., 'very hot and mad about it, ' Amy said:

"I couldn't believe you just got so mad. So, I haven't seen him that mad in a really long time. It happened fast." [17:55]

Ad

Trending

Eventually, Earnhardt was able to fix the boat. After that, Amy confronted him about how upset he got, to which he said he asked for it when he bought a 25-year-old boat.

"I wanted it. I begged for it. You know, I got it and here it is and this is what I get. You know, it's going to have problems. It's never going to be perfect. It's going to have there's going to be things that it doesn't do right,'" Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [17:40]

Ad

Ad

He claimed that while he tries not to do it, he thought a lot about going on that boat with Amy and built it up in his mind. But the way things turned out with the generator, Dale Jr. realised he'd have no air conditioning and wouldn't be all that comfortable.

Nevertheless, his wife Amy had faith that he would fix the issue as he's always good at fixing things.' When Amy expressed her surprise at how mad Junior got, he said he doesn't want to 'work on something' or fix things every time they go out.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about how he managed to buy the old boat

During the episode of Bless Your Heart, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed how he managed to buy the old boat, which soured his day out with Amy. He claimed he's one of those people who look up cars, houses and other stuff simply out of curiosity.

Ad

Earnhardt said one day he felt the need to get a boat where he could spend a night out on he lake. So he began to look for a boat and soon enough, he came across a Gibson, which was listed for a reasonable price. But then the boat was 'out' of his life as it was 'gone' and 'probably sold' as per Earnhardt.

He claimed he was glad the boat disappeared as he didn't need it in the first place. But then, months later, his niece Karsyn brought up a familiar picture to him.

Ad

"She says the guy that has that boat still has it for sale. I was like, 'Man you can't be talking about the same boat.' I mean of all the boats out there. How did this guy get back to you? And I was like, 'Send me a picture of this damn boat you're talking about.' And I'm expecting to get a photo and not be the boat and go, 'Hey, it's not the boat. This guy don't know what he's talking about.' Sure enough, sends a picture and it's the picture. Wow. It's the boat," Earnhardt described. [12:10]

This was something which Dale Earnhardt Jr. took as a sign from the universe and fate which pushed him into buying the boat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.