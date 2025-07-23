“I bet it’s a driver that has not won a championship”: Larry McReynolds’ suspected jibe at Mark Martin triggers fan backlash

NASCAR columnist Larry McReynolds recently faced a backlash from stock car racing fans over his comment on Mark Martin. The duo discussed the playoff committee during a recent conversation with Danielle Trotta on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Reynolds' apparent jab at Martin led to fans calling him out in the comments.While speaking to the columnist, Trotta pointed out that one driver on the playoff committee believes in opting for the old points system to determine the Cup Series champion. Following that, Reynolds said:“I bet it’s a driver that has not won a championship.”Reflecting on his suspected jibe at Mark Martin, fans called Reynolds out in the comments, with one saying:&quot;Hey Mark Sirius XM channel 90 threw shade on you without saying your name but I knew they were talking about you in regards to wanting the old points system back. Larry Mcreynolds referred to you simply as &quot;a driver who has never won a championship&quot;. I was disgusted by that&quot;&quot;Wow this is absolutely terrible that you would talk about Mark Martin like that,&quot; stated another fan.Here are some more reactions to the post:&quot;I’ve lost all respect for those two. Mark Martin is a freaking LEGEND!!!&quot; wrote an X user.&quot;@LarryMac28, speaking of no championships&quot; said a Martin fan.&quot;@LarryMac28 you cant act like you made a good point when you have no chips yourself,&quot; another user expressed his anger.&quot;Larry Mac talking an awful big game for a dude with only 23 wins as a crew chief in 15 years and 0 championships. Biggest dry spell of Sr’s career was when he was on the box,&quot; another fan concluded.Mark Martin came close to winning the Cup Series title on multiple occasions, but he failed to secure one in his 31-year career. However, he has amassed 40 wins, 271 top-five finishes, 453 top-10 finishes, and 56 pole positions in 882 starts.Mark Martin got candid about the comparison between nostalgic-era tires and NextGen tiresTire fallout is one of the most discussed topics among stock car racing fans. Following the same, NASCAR legend Mark Martin expressed his views on the comparison between nostalgic-era tires and the current-era tires.Martin recalled a moment from the Hooters 500 and pointed out the key difference between the two. The race was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1994, and the legend posed in front of his car after he clinched the victory. Reflecting on the image, the former Cup Series driver highlighted the visible tire falloff on the hood of his car and captioned the image:“Look at the hood. Tires were gummy back then. They just make black powder now days.&quot;Back in the '90s, NASCAR allowed the Cup Series teams to choose between Hoosier Tire Co. and Goodyear tires. However, a few years later, the governing body ended the rivalry by naming Goodyear the official tire supplier in 1997.