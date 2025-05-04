“I did it better than anyone”: Sam Mayer credits his lessons from Homestead on a strong Texas finish

After the Xfinity Series race on May 3, Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Sam Mayer spoke out about how his race went down and specifically highlighted his improvements thanks to the lessons he learned from the Homestead event earlier this season that helped him during the Texas Motor Speedway competition. During the final restart of the race, Mayer was leading the pack but was quickly overtaken by Kyle Larson in the #88 car for the win, while the #41 driver eventually dropped down to score a fifth-place finish.

When asked if he could do anything during those final moments of the race, the Haas Factory Team driver admitted that it was out of his control because he had no assistance pushing him, despite being better than the #88 car. He also shared that he took away a better understanding of how to perform during a restart in the race, thanks to the Hard Rock Bet 300 event at the Homestead Miami Speedway.

"I just had no help. Like the #88, I straight up out-classed him right there, and he just had a push. So, it's just unfortunate. He got to my corner, was able to side-draft on entry, and it was over from there. I did everything right, I learned my lessons from Homestead, how to restart, and do the job right. I feel like I did it better than anyone on the front row, but it just didn't go my way, and that's part of racing," Sam Mayer said.

During the final restart at the Homestead track, Sam Mayer was behind Kyle Larson, who at the time was driving the #17 for Hendrick Motorsports, and with two laps to go, the #41 driver hit the back of the Cup Series regular, damaging his vehicle.

Larson, who was subbing in for JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch, crossed the line to win the Texas event with a margin of 1.265s, while Sam Mayer finished in the Top five after starting from seventh place and leading 18 laps of the Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

Sam Mayer looks forward to Charlotte race after strong Texas finish

Sam Mayer (41) races during the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, March 22nd 2025- Source: Imagn

Speaking after the Texas Motor Speedway event, Sam Mayer also shared how difficult the last few weekends have been for him and the HFT. For the entire month of April, from the race at the Darlington Raceway till last weekend's Talladega Superspeedway event, the #41 car has finished outside of the Top 10, crossing the line to take 14th, 11th, 26th, and 14th place finishes.

After having uncertainty heading into this weekend, and then coming back with a Top-five finish, Sam Mayer believes that the momentum will keep up.

“So like, the last four or five weeks have been pretty rough for the 41 car, and honestly, Haas Factory as a whole. So to come back with something new, we haven’t run this type of geometry in the front before, to do something new and not know how I was going to do it and not get practice to see how it goes, and to come out and have it go the right way. Feels really, really good, so I’m really proud, and I’m looking forward to Charlotte, for sure, because it’s going to be the same story,” he said. [via NASCAR]

The BetMGM 300, which will take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, is the next race in the Xfinity Series calendar and will happen on Saturday, May 24, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

