“I was such a big fan of his”: Ryan Blaney shares some of the most “special” congratulatory texts after becoming a NASCAR champion

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney revealed receiving special texts after clinching the title.

The stars finally aligned for Ryan Blaney. The 29-year-old Team Penske driver won races at the key moments throughout his way to the final.

A win in the Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway saw him make it through to the playoffs. Blaney then won a crucial race at Talladega Superspeedway before winning the penultimate race of the season in Martinsville to qualify for the grand finale in Phoenix.

A second place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race was enough for Ryan Blaney to clinch his first ever championship in NASCAR.

Recently, Ryan Blaney sat down with FOX Sports to elaborate the aftermath of his milestone achievement. Speaking of the myriad of congratulatory messages he received, Blaney revealed getting over 300 texts, including some from the legends of the sport. He said:

"I haven't gotten through them all yet. It was over 300. So that was a lot. Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson texted me."

However, amidst every congratulatory text, one that stood out for Blaney was from one of his racing heroes, Doug Wolfgang. He revealed:

"I had Doug Wolfgang, a very famous dirt racer, call me last night. That was really special for me because I was such a big fan of his. So a lot of special ones."

Will Ryan Blaney shave his beard at the start of next season?

The conversation shifted to a lighter note as the topic of Team Penske's "no facial hair" rule was raised.

Blaney, who sports a sleek beard at the time of writing, was asked if he would be required to get rid of his facial hair at the start of next season. He said:

"Yeah, I’ll shave like I do for the beginning of the year."

When asked if he secretly wants to keep it, the 29-year-old responded:

"I kind of know the deal. I always start clean and this is just in the playoffs, I do this. I've been doing it for the last few years. I'll chop it off here when we get going next year."

Beard or no beard, Ryan Blaney will enjoy celebrating his first ever championship win.