In a recent episode of 'Door Bumper Clear,' NASCAR driver Harrison Burton recalled the final laps at Daytona last Saturday (August 24) that led to the historic 100th Cup Series win for his team Wood Brothers Racing. This was also Burton's first career victory in the Cup Series.

The 160-lap event witnessed several multi-car wrecks. The first driver to experience on-track issues was Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez, whose car caught fire on the pit road. In Stage 2, Suarez's teammate Ross Chastain spun out, sidelining several fellow racers.

Burton's goal was to avoid the wrecks while surviving until the end of the race. The Huntersville native was surprised at how he could stay away from those contacts and win the race. He said missing Michael McDowell's late-race crash was "unbelievable" for him.

"For me, it was unbelievable that I missed a lot of wrecks that we missed, especially that McDowell wreck where I saw literally his roof number flying right directly at me," Harrison Burton said via Dirty Mo Media on X. "I'm like, 'Okay, that's solid. That's gonna hurt.' And then the last wreck. We were getting ready to pop top it three-wide and try and make a little third lane action go... They wreck right in front of us and I snake through. Todd (Gilliland) gets taken out like a half-inch behind me."

"My goal was to get clear of everybody going off of turn four...I was having to block left and right, up and down, about crashed a couple times. Just fortunate that it worked out the way it did and we can celebrate the 100th win," he added.

Burton has qualified for the playoffs. He sits 34th in the Cup Series standings with 306 points to his name.

Harrison Burton's father joined his son's victory lane celebrations

Harrison Burton is the son of former NASCAR driver and current NASCAR commentator for NBC, Jeff Burton. Soon after he clinched his first-ever win in the top-tier racing series, Jeff walked up to the victory lane and embraced his 23-year-old son.

Here is a video directly from the NBC broadcast booth that shows Jeff Burton throwing his fist in the air as his son conquered the checkered flag:

"It's pretty amazing," Jeff Burton told NASCAR's Alex Weaver (via Dailymotion.com). "It's been a really hard year obviously, hard three years really... I'm really proud of Harrison for his dedication... he's not complaining, he's not whining, he's not crying...this team is just like, hey, I gotta be better and he's just gone to work. This is hard; it's really, really hard."

"Days like these...it's hard to explain... I had it in my Xfinity career," Jeff recalled. "My first Xfinity race, I woke up the next morning and I felt like I was a hundred pounds lighter. It's a weight off your shoulder. When you want something so badly and you can't get it just wears in you."

Harrison Burton is the only driver born in the 2000s to win a Cup Series race. He is also one of the 19 drivers to deliver a win for the Wood brothers.

