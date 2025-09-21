“I bought a ring six months into dating”: Jimmie Johnson recounts Casey Mears’ friendly intervention that took away his engagement ring 

Jimmie Johnson shared a lighthearted story about the early days of dating his wife, Chandra Janway. He recalled a brief interaction with former Cup Series driver Casey Mears, which ended up thwarting his planned proposal to Janway.Johnson and Janway were first introduced to each other by Jeff Gordon in 2002. The pair started dating in 2003 and got married a year later on December 11. They're proud parents of two daughters, Genevieve, born July 7, 2010, and Lydia Norriss, born September 6, 2013.On the latest episode of his podcast, Never Settle, Johnson answered a fan question about the biggest risk he ever took, saying (via X/neversettlepod, 0:17 onwards),&quot;I bought a ring six months into dating. I do recall. I go to [Casey] Mears, fully excited and happy....He's like 'for who', I'm like who else. He's like, 'oh, one of those rings', I'm like, 'yeah, dude'. like you're going, propose where you've been dating for six months. I'm like, 'I've always heard when you know, you know,I know'&quot;&quot;He's like. 'Can I see it?' I was like, 'yeah, man, it's in my pocket, hold on'. Pull this thing out. I show it to him. He grabs it, puts it in his pocket, and he goes, 'I'm not going to give it back to you for six months. I'm going to lock it my safe. You cannot be walking around with this in your pocket. You at least need to date her for a year.' And I was like, 'all right makes sense,'&quot; Jimmie Johnson added.Casey Mears was in his debut Cup Series season in 2003. He drove for Chip Ganassi Racing and finished 35th in points that year. He currently makes part-time starts with the Garage 66 entry. The 47-year-old recently announced that he'll close out the year by competing at Talladega, Martinsville and Phoenix.Jimmie Johnson comments on settling with Rick Ware RacingJimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing settled their charter dispute on Septemnber 19. LMC will expand into a three-car outfit through RWR's charter.Reflecting upon the same, Johnson spoke to NBC Sports and said,“Reaching a positive outcome was important for everyone involved. I truly respect the effort put forth by Robby Benton and Rick Ware to reach a settlement so we may all focus on our business operations and future goals.&quot;Jimmie Johnson's team had a deal in place to secure a charter from RWR, but there were confusions regarding the year of acquisition. RWR claimed it was 2027, while LMC was firm in a 2026 transfer. In response, LMC sued RWR over breach of contract, and the latter filed a countersuit of their own.A further restraining order was also secured by LMC to block RWR's sale to TJ Puchyr, believing the team's sale would disrupt their charter agreement. With their charter status finally sorted, LMC will now look for a third driver.Johnson had previously hinted at Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love as potential prospects. Since Zilisch has been swept up by Trackhouse Racing, Love seems to be a clear favourite.