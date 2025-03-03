According to Kyle Busch, his actions in the closing laps of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix played a key role in his failure to secure the victory. The veteran NASCAR driver admitted in a NASCAR interview that he could have handled the final leg with Christopher Bell better. He gave credit to Bell for overtaking him cleanly and took full responsibility for not closing the race at COTA on Sunday (March 2).

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion remains one of the fiercest competitors on the grid. He currently races for Richard Childress Racing, with the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Christopher Bell took home his second victory of the 2025 season, winning back-to-back in Atlanta and Austin.

"I'll give Christopher (Bell) credit there where credit's due and he ran me really hard and I was a complete butthead. But he did a great job working me over and just doing it the right way and being able to get by. So, congrats to him. Good job to the 20 Bunch but wish it was us," Kyle Busch told NASCAR after the race.

During a post-race interview with Kaitlyn Vincie, Busch reflected on what went wrong in the race's final moments. He lamented the timing of a late caution in lap 78. Denny Hamlin smashed into Austin Dillion's No. 3 Chevrolet leading to a yellow flag. This restart reduced the the 6-second advantage Busch had on Bell.

The gap would have allowed him to manage his tires and control his racing lines instead of defending to the end. The caution disrupted this strategy, ultimately affecting his performance in the closing moments of the race. Busch held off Bell for well over six laps before Bell ultimately overtook him in Lap 89.

Kyle Busch leading in Austin at turn 17- Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch also highlighted the contact with Bell between turns 2 and 3 that damaged his right rear and affected the car’s handling. The contact disrupted Busch's ability to defend effectively. He slipped off to finish 5th as Byron and Reddick took advantage and finished in the top 3. Busch acknowledged Bell’s superior tire strategy and the impact it had in the closing stages as he said:

"Just the contact we made with the 20 there between two and three bent the right rear, and it was a completely different race car after that. So, hate it for all the guys and everybody with Rowdy Nation and RCR... I feel like maybe the two-lap fresher tires the 20 had was the difference. All things considered, I'd love to have equal tires to the 20 and get back after it and see what we can do that way. But, I also hated to see that yellow that came out."

He analyzed the final laps, considering the impact of tire wear and race conditions. Busch went to pit road in Lap 69 and Bell was called in Lap 71. Busch pointed out that these two-lap fresher tires may have given Bell a competitive advantage.

Kyle Busch admits Christopher Bell deserved the win

Despite falling off at the end, after leading at COTA 6 times and 42 laps, Busch chose to laud his competitor who got the better of him. The result at COTA is a crucial one for Bell, as it strengthens his position in the championship standings. This was Christopher Bell's 11th win and second in the NASCAR Cup Series 2025. The JGR No. 20 now sits 4th in the overall rankings this season with 95 points, with 23 races to go before the playoffs.

Busch, on the other hand, sits 9th with 81 points and is winless in 60 Cup Series races. But he is nowhere ready to give up just yet.

I mean, we got the grit and we're going to outwork anybody there is to work. So, guys did a phenomenal job with the race car that we brought to the racetrack unloading, just not the way I wanted it..." declared Kyle Busch post-race.

Busch will look to bounce back for the upcoming race at Pheonix.

