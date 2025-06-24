“I call it Adam’s smile”: Kyle Petty pays touching tribute to late son following charity ride success

Kyle Petty recently reflected on the success of this year's 29th annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, which raised over $1.4 million for Victory Junction. The non-profit organization helps raise funds to give children with serious medical conditions a free camping experience. The camp was founded in honor of Petty's late son, Adam, in 2004.

I caught up with the former NASCAR driver on the heels of the announcement that this year's ride raised over $1.4 million. During our conversation, Petty offered heartfelt words in describing the impact Adam has on the camp, who tragically perished in a NASCAR practice crash at New Hampshire in 2000.

When Petty looks at the kids who come to Victory Junction, he said he can empathize with their parents and acknowledge what they're going through. What sticks out to the eight-time Cup Series winner the most is that every kid has a smile on their face when they come to camp, something he calls "Adam's smile".

It's that impact, Petty said, that lets him know Adam is still heavily involved in the camp despite him no longer being here. As the charity ride approaches its 30th year, Petty ended by saying it's those smiles that keep him coming back every year.

“For me, having lost a son, I can look at these kids and think about their parents and empathize with their parents. I can say, ‘I understand what you live with every day. I understand what you think about. I understand your fears.’ At the same time, I look at these kids and every one of them has a kid’s smile on their face. I call it Adam’s smile. When I see that smile on these kids’ faces, I know Adam is still here and he’s still with me and he’s still a part of this camp. That’s what motivates you to keep doing it.”

Kyle Petty drops social media message on IndyCar star driving his Hot Wheels car

Former IndyCar Series driver JR Hildebrand recently took a drive up Pikes Peak behind the wheel of Kyle Petty's old #44 Hot Wheels NASCAR ride. Petty acknowledged the "badass" photos of seeing Hildebrand wheel the #44 machine through the area.

Petty shared photos from Hildebrand's drive and expressed his enthusiasm in the drive. He wrote on X:

"Badass to see @JRHildebrand driving my Hot Wheels car up Pikes Peak. I’ve ridden my motorcycle here many times but never a race car. Pulling for JR in the @PPIHC."

Kyle Petty last competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2008. Since then, he has taken on numerous analyst roles for the sport, most recently with NASCAR on NBC. Petty is the son of seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty.

