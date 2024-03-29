NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch's son and up-and-coming driver Brexton Busch took a light-hearted jibe at Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's height.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was among the 39 drivers to participate in the recent Cup race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. However, the Richard Childress Racing driver wasn't the only Busch in the arena. Kyle's eight-year-old son Brexton Busch, who has been a regular feature on the NASCAR circuit, was once again accompanying his father during a racing weekend.

Brexton has often been spotted in the NASCAR paddocks prior to or post Kyle's races. Last weekend, the 8-year-old found himself at COTA prior to the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race. The junior Busch had the opportunity to seat-test former Cup champion Kyle Larson's No. 5 Chevy, and he took it with both hands.

However, the young karting driver wasn't done after taking a seat inside Larson's Chevy. Taking a cheeky jibe at the Hendrick Motorsports driver's 5'6" stature, Brexton Busch took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to write:

"I can fit and mash the gas in this Kyle’s seat. Thanks for letting me hop in @KyleLarsonRacin."

Meanwhile, his dad Kyle Busch secured a respectable 9th-place finish driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for RCR.

Kyle Busch's former teammate sheds light on the RCR driver's personality

While for the most part, Kyle Busch was the ultimate bad guy in the sport, his former teammate and Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart Denny Hamlin has spoken highly of the two-time Cup Series champion's personality.

Speaking on a recent episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Hamlin stated:

"My respect for Kyle is pretty high. I really have a ton of respect for Kyle and I almost envision our relationship very similar to mine and Tony Stewart’s where we actually became better friends when we were not teammates."

This comes weeks after Hamlin had previously praised Busch for his professional demeanor despite wearing NASCAR's "black hat." Hamlin stated on an earlier episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast:

"Honestly if I had anyone to choose to be behind me on a green-white-checkered, as much as he wore the black hat for many many years… Kyle Busch has been probably the most fair to me."

"Busch is just very fair when it comes to racing for wins," added Hamlin. "So, if I had to choose anyone to be behind me, it would be Kyle."

After six races, Kyle Busch has recorded one top-5 finish. With 150 points, the 38-year-old finds himself 13th in the Cup Series standings.