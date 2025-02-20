"I can fly a plane": NASCAR stars including Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Justin Haley reveal hidden talents

NASCAR Cup Series drivers like Spire Motorsports' Justin Haley and Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently talked about their hidden talents in a video by 'Chat Us Up'.

Haley won the summer race at Daytona in 2019 and moved full-time to the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports in 2021. The 25-year-old, who also competes part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, does not consider driving a talent and proceded to reveal a hidden one.

"It's not driving, because that's not even a talent at this point. I can fly a plane," he said.

Stenhouse Jr. drives the No. 47 Chevy for Hyak Motorsports (previously JTG Daugherty Racing). The Memphis, Tennessee native returned for his 13th full-time Cup season this year at the Daytona International Speedway. When asked about his hidden talent, he said:

"I'm a really good hula hooper."

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano were unsure of their expertise outside of NASCAR.

"I don’t know. I’m going to let the audience decide that," Wallace said.

"There's not many...What you see is what you get," Logano answered.

Chase Briscoe, who debuted for Joe Gibbs Racing last Sunday, also downplayed his abilities.

"I can't sing. I can't dance. I can't run fast. I can't jump high. I'm like the most ordinary guy in the world," Briscoe said.

Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland spoke about sharpening his golf game and Carson Hocevar joked about his bartending skills in making Shirley Temples.

NASCAR's 100-point penalty to Chase Briscoe after Daytona 500

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe earned the pole position and finished fourth in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season opener, the Daytona 500. Briscoe, 30, joined JGR for his fifth full-time season after Stewart Haas Racing shut down at the end of 2024. Briscoe has two wins and 31 top-10 finishes in the Cup Series in over four years.

NASCAR later found illegal changes to his car’s spoiler and the No. 19 team lost 100 points, which left Briscoe with negative 67. The sanctioning body cited violations of Section 14.1 of the rule book about the car's build and its spoiler.

"JGR was found to be in violation of Section 14.1 of the Rule Book, which pertains to overall assembled vehicles rules, and 14.5.8, which deals with the spoiler. Specifically, the spoiler base was found to be modified on the No. 19 car. The spoiler base is a single-source part and cannot be modified," NASCAR stated.

The team will appeal the decision, saying it was a mistake during assembly. The penalty comes right before the Atlanta race this weekend. Briscoe's crew chief, James Small, was suspended for four races and fined $100,000.

