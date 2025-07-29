“I can kill that rumor right there”: Frankie Muniz sets the record straight on his Hollywood reputation and money fueling his NASCAR career

Frankie Muniz’s acting career hit a boom in the 2000s playing the main character in the Fox sitcom, Malcolm in the Middle. He was even nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards for it, besides being called “one of Hollywood's most bankable teens.”

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the 39-year-old actor-turned-racer flaunts a net worth of $30 million. That being said, some fans think that Muniz has been using his Hollywood money to live out his racing fantasies.

However, that’s not the case. Addressing the criticism, Muniz said,

“I don’t spend any of my money going racing. I made a promise to my wife that I would not do that. So I can kill that rumor right there.”

Back in 2023, Frankie Muniz competed in the ARCA Menards Series, bagging one top-five, 11 top-10s, and a fourth-place finish in points. He is currently under a full-time deal with Reaume Brothers Racing as the driver of its No. 33 Ford in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Reaume Brothers Racing full-time in 2025,” Muniz said in a release ahead of the season. “My longstanding relationship with Ford has been a game changer, and I am thrilled to help facilitate additional support allowing us to tap into their exceptional technical and engineering resources.”

Muniz’s best finish this year came in the Fresh From Florida race at Daytona International Speedway. Last week at the Indianapolis Raceway Park, the driver finished 27th. He is now ahead of the Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen International.

Scheduled for Friday, August 8, the 72-lap event will be televised on FOX Sports 1. Fans can watch the coverage from 5 pm ET or listen to live radio updates on NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“It’s only going to do good things for our sport”- Hendrick Motorsports driver defends Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz is in his maiden NASCAR Truck Series season. He is one of the drivers who are yet to log their maiden victory of the season. However, if Muniz wins a race this year, it will also be a career-first achievement for him.

On that note, Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, thinks that Muniz has what it takes to be a full-time NASCAR driver. In a statement, the 2021 Cup Series champion said,

“Anybody racing in any of the three series has talent and ability enough to be there. I just hope that he (Muniz) can get into a situation someday where you can really see his talent from being in a car or a truck that is better equipped to go run towards the front.

“You want to see him succeed because if he does succeed, it’s only going to do good things for our sport,” Larson added.

As of today, Frankie Muniz sits 24th in the driver standings with 192 points to his name.

