“I can still do it better than the most”: NASCAR crew chief Rodney Childers makes an emotional admission about being on the sidelines

Former NASCAR crew chief Rodney Childers recently shared his thoughts on getting a Cup Series gig in the future. Earlier in April 2025, Childers parted ways with Spire Motorsports, which he joined after his former team, Stewart-Haas Racing, ceased its operations after wrapping up the 2024 Cup Series season.During his time with Spire Motorsports, the former crew chief called the shots for the #7 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team featuring Justin Haley for the first nine races of the season. Before leaving SHR, Childers guided Josh Berry after Kevin Harvick retired after the 2023 season. The crew chief has 40 wins and the 2014 Cup Series championship title to his name.Rodney Childers congratulated Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe for his Darlington win, sharing an X post, and a fan asked the crew chief if he missed Cup racing. Recalling his Cup Series adventure, Childers wrote on X:&quot;I miss competing, yes every single day. I miss being a leader like I was good at. I know I can still do it better than most, and I’m more determined now than ever.. But if no one is willing to take a chance in the cup garage, I’ll win in whatever I do… He has a plan..&quot;Following a tweet from Motorsports.com's Matt Weaver, Rodney Childers can head to Kaulig Racing to help their new partnership with RAM in the Truck Series. Additionally, Childers mentors young talents, including Keelan Harvick and Landen Lewis, in the CARS Tour.Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Justin Haley's 2025 season and Rodney Childers' sudden exit from Spire MotorsportsEarlier in June 2025, former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on Justin Haley's 2025 season, along with Rodney Childers' exit from Spire. On the podcast, Dale Jr. claimed Haley to be a 'good agent' but later talked about his downfall in this season.Haley debuted in the Cup Series in 2019 with Spire Motorsports and competed as a part-time driver before landing a full-time seat with the team this year. Additionally, before landing his full-time seat, Haley drove for multiple teams, including Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing.Reflecting on Justin Haley's transition from Rick Ware Racing to Spire Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled Rodney Childers's exit from the team just after nine races. Dale Jr. further explained (via TobyChristie.com):“Justin Haley was a good free agent in this sport. He drove for Rick Ware and did some pretty interesting, solid, and pretty curious runs in that car. And he has leveraged that into this opportunity at Spire. But since he’s been there, it has been awful. It’s been bad.&quot;“Rodney got out of there, we’ll never really know, Rodney is not going to tell his side of the story. He’s never going to say anything negative about anybody, and the Spire guys aren’t going to say anything bad about Rodney. We’ll never know what happened there, but I think that derailed Haley a little bit,” Earnhardt added.After Rondey Childers' exit, Ryan Spark held the #7 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team's command. Haley currently ranks 30th in the Cup Series points table with 439 points to his credit. He secured two top-ten finishes and one top-five finish in 27 starts this season.